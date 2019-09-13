After a two-hour weather delay, #25 BGSU men’s soccer was not able to handle Ohio State in a 2-1 loss on Friday night. The game, originally slated to start at 7:30 p.m., did not officially get underway until 9:07 p.m.
Player of the game: Forward Devyn Etling, OSU, 1 G, 1 A
Key stat: OSU rattles off eight unanswered shots at the end of the first half
Senior forward Chris Brennan opened the scoring just two minutes into the match. The Copley, Ohio native follows through to the bottom left corner of the net after a helpful touch from Kale Nichols.
The Falcons were able to pressure the Buckeyes in their own end for the majority of the first half. Despite possibly wanting to protect the early lead, head coach Eric Nichols kept the squad’s intensity up as they continued to attack the Buckeye backs.
Anthony Mwembia, alongside the aid of his defense core, was up to the task when challenged in the box. On three straight corner kicks he was aggressive in his positioning. Mwembia, though, was a little too aggressive at the 30th minute when an awkward ball along his left sideline forced him out of the crease. This allowed OSU’s Devin Etling to chip a shot over the Frenchman and even the score. This would be the first goal Mwembia and the Falcons have allowed since Aug. 30 against Duquesne.
From that point on in the opening half, OSU responded with five straight shots, including one that clanked off the crossbar. A Falcon team that lacked urgency up front was repeatedly bailed out by Mwembia and reigning Mid-American Conference player of the week Achille Robin.
Zach Buescher had a beautiful chance to give BGSU the lead in the winding seconds of the first half, but his shot from 20 yards out sailed high and wide of the net.
The Falcons came out of the halftime break with tenacity, earning their first corner kick of the match five minutes into the second half. The set play that followed brought on two strong chances for Robin and freshman Michael Montemurri.
The Buckeyes continued to linger on the Falcon side of the pitch and cashed in on a Jack Holland blast from just outside Mwembia’s box with 27 minutes remaining. The senior midfielder powered a ball across the crease after Etling set him up.
BGSU was unable to match the pace of play they started the match with and their tired legs were tested as they tried to claw their way back. In a bit of foreshadowing, Buescher again had a chance to score what would have been the equalizer in the dying seconds of the match, but his shot from outside the wall of Buckeye defenders trickled just wide.
The Falcons now move on to Cleveland State on Tuesday, Sept. 17 after falling to 3-1-1 on the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.