Following a 4-1 win over Canisius on Saturday, BGSU men’s soccer went on to defeat Detroit Mercy 1-0 on Tuesday night.
Player of the game: Midfielder Ike Swiger, BGSU, 1 G
Key stat: Goaltender Anthony Mwembia faced 15 shots on goal over the course of the game
The Falcons came out prepared to dominate the game. Their speed and intensity, however, was well matched by Detroit Mercy. Both teams had opportunities for goals in the first half of play. The Falcons put six shots on goal, but failed to capitalize on any of their opportunities. The two teams played a strong and tightly battled defensive game for the entirety of the first half, leaving the field scoreless.
BGSU goaltender Anthony Mwembia saw only eight shots on goal in the first half. Despite this, he kept his head in the game – which made him a key contributor in the shutout. Mwembia’s aggressive positioning set him up nicely for two solid saves over the course of the game that could have been detrimental to the Falcons. His defensive unit was able to gain the advantage over Detroit Mercy when it came to shutting down their forwards, which reflected in the Falcons’ own offensive plays.
The Falcons returned to the field following halftime with the same aggressive mindset they had begun the game with. Midfielder Ike Swiger finally opened up the scoring at the 65th minute of play, following a corner kick from senior midfielder Charlie Macijewski. The Falcons chose to go short on the kick, and Swiger ended up rolling a goal right past Detroit Mercy goaltender Devin Mendez. This early lead did little to change the pace of the game, however, as both teams retained the same intensity throughout the rest of the second half.
The Falcons will move on to face IUPUI on Tuesday, Oct. 8 after rising to 6-3-1 on the season.
