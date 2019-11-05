BGSU men’s basketball hosted Tiffin University to open regular season play in the Stroh Center on Tuesday. While play was close in the first 10 minutes, the Falcons ended up pulling away in decisive 97-73 victory.
Justin Turner led the way for the Falcons with 20 points and six rebounds while sophomore center Tayler Mattos followed with nine points, five offensive boards and 15 total rebounds. Broadcasters Donovan Mann and Jacob Sidle awarded Mattos BGRSO Player of the Game for his performance.
Jarius Stevens led the way for the Dragons with 21 points and proved a challenge for the Falcon defense. A positive for the Falcons moving forward was the play of multiple freshman.
While Davin Zeigler finished with just two points, his defensive play set a tone head coach Michael Huger would love to see carry throughout the season. Freshman forward Trey Diggs also made an impression with 12 points while going perfect at the free-throw line.
However, the Stroh Center was loudest when Senior guard Ethan Good entered the game with three minutes left and scored a lay-up.
Now at 1-0, the Falcons head to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to face the LSU Tigers this Friday. The next Falcon home game is Nov. 15 as they host Fairmont State.
