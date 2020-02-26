On a historically bad shooting night for the Akron Zips, the BGSU Falcons were able to overcome Loren Cristian-Jackson’s 35-point outburst with a 78-60 win to take first place outright in the MAC.
It was Justin Turner’s 19 points that led the Falcons to the victory, combined with some stifling perimeter defense that held Akron to just 14% shooting from beyond the arc. For Daeqwon Plowden, he believes that getting pressure on the Akron shooters was key to the victory.
“Just continuously being up in the guy, applying a lot of pressure to each and every guy on the floor, making him feel us. We knew it was going to be a physical game but the tougher team usually wins,” junior forward Daeqwon Plowden said.
Plowden finished the night with a double-double scoring 10 points and grabbing 13 rebounds to lead the Falcons to a much needed 50-43 advantage on the boards. He knew that it was going to be a physical night, in the most important game in the MAC so far this season.
“I try to come out and set the tone, whether it be offensively or defensively and tonight was just my night on the boards and I added some points too,” Plowden said.
That physicality from both teams led to four technical fouls being called, two for each team, and one late in the second half that had Akron’s Tyler Cheese ejected from the game. It was a heightened atmosphere, but head coach Michael Huger made sure that his guys kept it cool in the face of pressure.
“Our guys know that they don’t want to get in trouble with me so they understand what goes on. We won’t initiate any type of activity like that, our guys understand what it is about. We always try to play the right way so once it got a little chippy I pulled them aside and said remember what we do and how we do it,” Huger said.
The Falcons were able to keep that composure throughout, holding a 50-29 lead at one point early in the second half, and unlike a week ago against Ball State, they were able to ward Akron off at the end of the game.
A big part of that was the defense for the Falcons, not only holding the Zips to an abysmal 14% three-point percentage, but also holding them to just 30% from the field. It was this that Huger believed was able to keep the Falcons ahead for the entirety of the game.
“We were able to hit shots, but the biggest difference was our defense, if you really watch how we defended, we did a really good job defensively,” Huger said.
The Falcons were able to hit shots though as well, and that kept them with a firm lead throughout. Big threes from the likes of Dylan Frye, who finished the game with 16 points, and Marlon Sierra in the second half went a long way to this Falcon victory.
But now, after this huge victory the Falcons will look ahead to Miami, where the Falcons will travel to with a one game lead at the top of the MAC standings on Saturday.
“That’s the first thing that we talk about is the next game. So even today, enjoy this and celebrate this game, but understand what we have next and it’s Miami. This one is over I can enjoy this now, I can probably sleep a little better after this game but Miami is always a tough place to play, it’s always difficult down there and we’ve got to bring our a-game,” Huger said.
With three games left on the schedule for the regular season, the Falcons will now focus on finishing out the season strong, and they will hope to win their first regular season title and the number one seed in the MAC Tournament for the first time since 2000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.