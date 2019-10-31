Bowling Green men’s basketball kicked off its season in an 88-80 overtime exhibition win over Findlay Wednesday night. The Falcons have high expectations for this season and fans got to catch their first glimpse on what the team is going to look like this season.
Key players: Justin Turner (24 pts, 5 asts), Daeqwon Plowden (13 pts, 9 rebs), Trey Diggs (13 pts.)
The Falcons really struggled to match the pace and intensity that the Oilers came out with. Findlay started the first quarter firing from behind the arc and looked to push the ball up the floor. The Oilers were killing BG on the break and outrebounded them 25-16 in the first half. The Falcons shot 37% from the field and only 40% from the free throw line which will not win you many games. Even with the slow start to the game, the Falcons only found themselves down 36-34 at half.
The Falcons shook off the poor first half and started to shake off the rust from the offseason. When the team settled down and ran their sets in the half-court offense, they were finding easy buckets and increased their shooting percentage to 42% from the field and 81% from the line. Findlay kept the game close throughout with a barrage of threes and fast break scoring. After a back and forth second half, the game went into overtime, tied at 76. Freshman Trey Diggs really provided a spark off of the bench scoring 13 points in the second half and overtime.
In overtime it was all Falcons with Justin Turner taking over like a true leader. He scored 24 points to go along with 5 assists in the game and hit some huge shots down the stretch. Forward Daeqwon Plowden was also an important piece to the Falcon’s victory with him scoring 13 points and grabbing 9 rebounds for the game. The deciding factor of the game was definitely turnovers, with Findlay having 5 of them in overtime alone. The Oilers also faced foul trouble early on and sent the Falcons to the line repeatedly. At the end the Falcons proved too much for the Oilers and won by a score of 88-80.
