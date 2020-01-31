BGSU men’s basketball takes the game down to the wire again, but pulls out a 78-77 win against the University at Buffalo to remain atop the MAC East and roll to eight straight wins. In the win, Dylan Frye recorded three 3-pointers, making him the school’s all-time leader in threes with 229. 

Justin Turner led the way for the Falcons in the second half. His 23 points pushed them past a 14 point deficit in the latter half of the contest. 

In a key momentum swing, head coach Michael Huger had Buffalo’s Davonta Jordan intentionally fouled. Jordan, around a 50% free throw shooter, missed his open shot and Bowling Green was able to go back the other way and score. 

Fyre, now the program’s leading 3-point field goal shooter, passes John Reimold who recorded 228 threes and 1,380 total points from 2002 to 2005.

The Falcons eight consecutive victories extends their lead on the rest of the MAC. The second-placed Akron Zips fell to Kent State Friday night moving both teams to a 6-3 conference record. 

Bowling Green will now travel to Central Michigan to play the Chippewas Feb. 4, then return to the Stroh Center in the latest installment of the Battle of I-75 against Toledo Feb. 8.

