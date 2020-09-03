Even though the likelihood for a winter sports season in the MAC is still up in the air, the conference has released a tentative conference schedule for both Men’s and Women’s basketball.
There has been no official announcement from the MAC as to whether or not teams will play in non-conference games this season, or whether they will play at all, but the conference aims to gear up and plan their own schedule.
Notable dates for the women’s schedule include:
Dec. 30 vs. Eastern Michigan | Conference and home opener
Jan. 16 at Toledo
Jan. 30 vs. Toledo
Feb. 6 vs. Ohio
Feb. 17 vs. Central Michigan
Feb. 24 at Ohio
March 6 vs. Buffalo | Final game
Notable dates for the men’s schedule include:
Jan. 2 at Northern Illinois | Conference opener
Jan. 9 vs. Central Michigan | Home opener
Jan. 16 at Buffalo
Jan. 19 vs. Akron
Jan. 30 vs. Toledo
Feb. 13 at Toledo
Feb. 27 at Akron
March 8 vs. Buffalo | Final game
If MAC teams end up not playing non-conference games, it is not clear yet if the start date would follow this schedule or be moved up to later in the fall semester. More information on this will be released in the near future.
The full schedules for both Men’s and Women’s basketball can be found on the BGSU athletics website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.