Even though the likelihood for a winter sports season in the MAC is still up in the air, the conference has released a tentative conference schedule for both Men’s and Women’s basketball.

There has been no official announcement from the MAC as to whether or not teams will play in non-conference games this season, or whether they will play at all, but the conference aims to gear up and plan their own schedule.

Notable dates for the women’s schedule include:

  • Dec. 30 vs. Eastern Michigan | Conference and home opener

  • Jan. 16 at Toledo

  • Jan. 30 vs. Toledo

  • Feb. 6 vs. Ohio

  • Feb. 17 vs. Central Michigan

  • Feb. 24 at Ohio

  • March 6 vs. Buffalo | Final game

Notable dates for the men’s schedule include:

  • Jan. 2 at Northern Illinois | Conference opener

  • Jan. 9 vs. Central Michigan | Home opener

  • Jan. 16 at Buffalo

  • Jan. 19 vs. Akron 

  • Jan. 30 vs. Toledo

  • Feb. 13 at Toledo

  • Feb. 27 at Akron

  • March 8 vs. Buffalo | Final game

If MAC teams end up not playing non-conference games, it is not clear yet if the start date would follow this schedule or be moved up to later in the fall semester. More information on this will be released in the near future.

The full schedules for both Men’s and Women’s basketball can be found on the BGSU athletics website.

