The growing surge of COVID-19 cases across the country has brought on new challenges, including the return of collegiate sports. The Mid-American Conference has responded by delaying the start of fall Olympic sports until Sept. 3.
Field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country will have the start to their season postponed as concern for the health and well-being of those involved in the conference. Other athletic conferences have made similar decisions, with some even canceling fall sports altogether.
The MAC’s particular decision was made in order to align these Olympic sports with the potential start to the football season.
“The decision will provide additional time to prepare for the safe return to competition on an adjusted timeline,” a statement made by the conference said. “This decision applies to exhibition and non-conference games and will align with the start of football season, allowing all fall competition to begin at the same time.”
For BGSU, men’s and women’s cross country and women’s volleyball have been the only fall sports with partial schedules released. Neither have dates on their respective schedules before Sept. 3.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
