After much anticipation this week, the MAC has announced a plan for football to return on Nov. 4 for a six-game schedule.
Each team will play the five other teams within their respective divisions and have one crossover game with a team from the opposite division. A championship game will be played on Dec. 18 or 19.
The first three games for every team will be played during the middle of the week. The final three games will be played Saturdays.
Forty-eight days ago, the MAC became the first Division I FBS conference to announce that they would be postponing all fall sports to the spring. Conferences such as the Mountain West, Big Ten and Pac-12 soon followed.
But the other power five conferences wouldn’t budge, and instead went forward with plans to play college football. Now headed into Week 4 of the college football season, the MAC, along with earlier announcements from the Big Ten and the Pac-12, have decided to revert their decision and play football in 2020.
To ensure a safe return, the Medical Advisory Group has recommendations for the conference.
"I am happy to recommend the return of Mid-American Conference Football," Chair of the Medical Advisory Group Dr. Roger Kruse said. "This was made possible by the ability to obtain rapid "point of care" testing. We will test four times a week to assure player safety. This protocol was unanimously approved by the MAC Medical Advisory Group and we feel confident of a safe return."
BGSU Athletic Director Bob Moosbrugger ensured that BGSU would fully comply with these regulations.
"BGSU Athletics is thrilled for the student-athletes and coaches to have the opportunity to return to competition safely. Thank you to the MAC Council of Presidents and MAC Medical Committee for your leadership throughout this process. I especially want to thank President Rodney Rogers for his support and leadership throughout this pandemic. This special opportunity will not be taken for granted. We will continue our diligent path to our safe return to competition," he said.
Moosbrugger also gave more direction as to exactly when the four tests would be taken. Tests will be taken before and after games, and two more times throughout the week.
The announcement was also well-received by Head Coach Scot Loeffler and his players, as their season is now not completely lost, and they don’t have to live with the uncertainty as to whether they would have a season this year.
“I'm thrilled for the opportunity the MAC has provided to our team … Our student-athletes have been working hard to show that they deserve a chance to play football this fall. We will continue to attack every day with relentless effort so that we can make BG proud. We can't wait to kick off the season,” Loeffler said.
Starting quarterback Matt McDonald was excited to hear the news as well.
"It has definitely been a little bit of an emotional roller coaster to say the least, but it's nice just hearing it out loud that we are playing for sure. It's just nice having a definitive answer. It was devastating when they said that the season was cancelled. I actually broke down and started crying in the meeting room when we found out that we weren't playing because just so much hard work has been put into this," McDonald said.
The return only applies to football, as all other fall sports are still planning for a return in the spring.
