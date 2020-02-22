On a night of celebration, BGSU hockey rejoiced in a 3-1 win and sweep over Ferris State. The sweep gives the Falcons a six-point weekend and they are now tied for fourth in the WCHA with 43 points.
Four seniors were honored for their contributions to the program before the game. Frederic Letourneau, Casey Linkenheld, Jacob Dalton and Alec Rauhauser make up a senior class that has amassed 84 wins and helped bring the team a GLI title and a berth to the NCAA tournament.
The theme for the night was a throwback in honor of the program’s 50th anniversary. Brandon Kruse played his part by scoring the game-winning goal and his 100th career point.
“Coming into college I just wanted to play every game,” Kruse said. “I don’t even know what to think about it right now. I never really thought I would be at this point. It’s pretty surreal.”
Before the historic marker, Ferris State opened the scoring on the power play. Jason Tackett finished off a tic-tac-toe breakout. By the end of the play, he had a wide-open cage to deposit one by Eric Dop. There was no looking back after that.
“This felt like a weekend where we did a lot of good things,” head coach Ty Eigner said. “We had some adversity and our guys handled it really well… When we do things right and play the game the way need to play it, we have a really good opportunity to be successful.”
After a couple of power play chances, Bowling Green was eventually able to tie the game before the end of the first. Linkenheld found a way to rip the puck under the crossbar while tightly defended for his fifth of the year.
In the second period, Kruse scored his 100th point on a tight angle shot that went right by the ear of Roni Salmenkangas. He becomes the 74th player in program history to record 100 points and the second player to accomplish the feat this year. Kruse joins Alec Rauhauser who snatched his 100th point back in November against Notre Dame.
The last time multiple members of the team scored 100 points in the same season was the 1995-96 season. Curtis Fry, Mike Johnson, Kelly Perrault, Jason Clark and Mike Hall were all century men that season.
The Falcons still had a game to win, and a crucial one at that. In a one-goal game, BG had plenty of opportunities but couldn’t puck the final nail in the coffin.
“We felt like the third period was probably as well as we played all night. We spent a lot of time in their zone, we were physical, our effort was good and we were competitive but unfortunately we couldn’t finish some of those plays off,” Eigner said.
By the end of the third period, the Falcons had attempted 33 shots for a game total of 74.
Then, Taylor Schneider took a tripping penalty with six minutes left in regulation. They would not flinch; however, and shut down any Ferris attempt they were presented with. Linkenheld, Evan Dougherty and Letourneau were all keys in penalty kill success despite the lack of experience in that role this year.
“We tried to get more guys involved this weekend so we could make sure everybody was pretty fresh,” he said. “That was as good of a penalty kill as we had all night.”
In a last-ditch effort, the Bulldogs pulled Salmenkangas for an extra attacker. The Falcons battled the wave of offense and Alex Barber slid his eighth goal of the year into the empty net.
Perhaps overshadowed due to the nature of the night, Connor Ford collected assists on all three Falcon goals which is a season-high for him.
Now in top half of the WCHA standings, Bowling Green has a chance to play at home in the first round of the postseason tournament. They will need to sweep Alabama-Huntsville regardless, but their best chance is if Alaska Fairbanks splits with Alaska Anchorage in addition next week.
