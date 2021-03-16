BGSU freshman Kailee Perry ran in the NCAA Division I Cross Country National Championships 6k meet on Monday. She is the first Falcon to compete in the event in 23 years.
Perry, who was named Freshman of the Year in the MAC and won the MAC Championship in the individual 6k race, finished 113th in the NCAA meet. This is the highest finish by a BGSU runner in 26 years, when Kristin Gaddis finished 71st in the event in 1995.
"I'm very proud of Kailee's performance in her first national championship," BGSU Head Coach Lou Snelling said. "There are so many challenging components to this experience the first time through, and she handled them so well.
Her time of 21:36.2 was 13th amongst all freshmen at the meet. She ran a time of 20:41.0 at the MAC Championships.
"With being the 11th freshman in the country across the finish line today, there is a huge opportunity to learn and grow. That will be the goal along with a continued Bowling Green presence at the national level,” Snelling said.
