BGSU men’s basketball went on the road to defeat the Ball State Cardinals 75-62 Tuesday night. Justin Turner scored his 2000th career point in the process, becoming just the 17th MAC men’s basketball player to accomplish the feat.
The win marks a second straight win for the Falcons as they move to 12-9 on the season and 8-7 in the MAC. Ball State falls to 8-9 and 6-6 in the MAC with the loss.
The Falcons backcourt was nothing short of spectacular tonight as freshman point guard Kaden Metheny had his best game as a BGSU Falcon. Scoring 21 points, and adding three rebounds. Turner had a game high 27 points, three rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Caleb Fields was a monster on the boards pulling in 10 rebounds.
Daeqwon Plowden had another strong game with 11 points and four rebounds. Daeqwon left his mark on the defensive end where he had four blocks and two steals.
Both teams showed up tonight on the defensive end. In the first half it was Ball State holding BG to under 40% from the field and 21% from beyond the arc. Bowling Green’s defense was present all night, their 2-2-1 full court press helped them force a ton of turnovers.
In the second half, the Falcons played great on both ends. Only allowing 27 points, holding Ball State to 8% from beyond the arc. On the offensive side, they only committed a single turnover.
The game was close as we saw 14 different lead changes, but the Falcons went on a 12-0 scoring run which ultimately put the game away.
Next up for the Falcons is an away contest on Tuesday with Eastern Michigan.
