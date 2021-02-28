BGSU senior gymnast Jasmine Jones has seen her fair share of adversity. Whether that be injuries or tough moments, in the sport of gymnastics, she has always worked to get through the tough times.
Growing up as an only child in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, there was plenty of fun to be had for Jones, especially on the beach shores.
“Everyone is always like ‘Oh, do you go to the beach every weekend?’ Yes. When it was warm I usually tried to make it there. But it was just so much fun and the summers were always super busy, there is always stuff to do,” she said.
As fun as that was, Jones found even more enjoyment out of gymnastics from a very young age. Attending summer camps starting just before the age of seven, Jones’s love for gymnastics started to blossom.
“I started in a little summer camp program. It was just kind of like a daycare program at a gymnastics gym and that was so much fun, I had so much energy when I was younger so my parents were just like please get out of the house, go do something,” Jones said. “I had a blast competing when I was younger and it was always just something new and exciting. That’s what made me really want to stick with this sport.”
Not only did her talent start to blossom, but so did her renown. So much so that WPDE-TV, an ABC affiliate in Florence, South Carolina put a short story up about her on their website in 2011.
Jones, who reached level 9 in competitive gymnastics at the age of 11 while competing with Ultimate Gymnastics Academy, learned a lot of what she knows about gymnastics from Ric Wagner, a coach at the academy.
“He was a wise old man, who was so fun to talk to just to hear his stories, and all his experiences with gymnastics was also really really inspiring. He’s the one who I feel like really has given me confidence. The last couple of years even being here at BG I have grown so much with that and I always kind of think back to some of the things he would tell me,” she said.
Ultimately, Jones decided to attend BGSU. Both because of their gymnastics program but also because of a link with her great-great-grandmother, who attended BGSU as an education major.
The road to BGSU came with its fair share of speed bumps though, as she saw her first major injury in her senior year of high school.
“So my senior year of high school, midseason, my knee just started aching all the time so we saw doctors. I ended up just needing surgery. It wasn’t too extensive of a surgery but they did have to do surgery, go in there and clean some things up, just from wear and tear over the years,” Jones said.
But Jones didn’t let that stop her, something that calls back to her parents, Jonathan and Wendy Jones, two people that she looks up to for their determination.
“Obviously college gymnastics or any college sport isn’t going to be easy. There’s days where you have 6 a.m. cardio or you are just really really sore and it is really hard to get out of bed. But I think kind of seeing the determination and the grit they had when I was growing up. It was not an option to quit,” Jones said. “My dad always said ‘the Jones family never quits’ and I feel like that has always been in the back of my head.”
That dedication, brought down from her parents, helped her get to where she is now. Not only a gymnast at BGSU, but a student, learning things that she didn’t envision when she first arrived on campus.
“I wouldn’t even talk about the gymnastics part of it, that hasn’t really been eye-opening but just being a part of something so much bigger than myself. Gymnastics is such an individual sport before you come here, before you are on a college team so I’d say just meeting so many other people from different backgrounds and different cultures has been the best thing I think I’ve gotten from Bowling Green,” Jones said.
Jones has excelled at gymnastics though too. Her most memorable moment came from a balance beam routine at the 2019 MAC Championships where she scored a 9.825.
“That MAC balance beam routine is burned into my brain, to be honest, I can go right back to that in an instant and just watching her perform flawlessly, that took so much confidence to do that,” BGSU gymnastics Head Coach Kerrie Turner said.
From Turner’s perspective, she always knew that Jones had potential as a gymnast and seeing her potential and confidence grow over the years has been rewarding as a coach.
“Probably one of my favorite parts of being a coach is seeing our athletes grow,” Turner said. “Freshman year, she (Jones) was probably on the quieter side and now here she is as one of our captains. I’ve definitely seen her grow as a gymnast, you know her gymnastics has grown and I think mostly just the incredible confidence she can have in herself.”
As confidence grows, so too does the ability to lead others and bring out their confidence.
Jones, an Applied Health Science major at BGSU, has seen injuries while at BGSU too, and her experience with physical therapy and the way others helped her get back to athletic form has inspired her to help others do that too.
“I did have a lot of injuries, so I did have to go through a lot of physical therapy and rehab and stuff like that. I hope to work with athletes, so kind of being that stepping stone for athletes to get back to their everyday routine with sports would be amazing,” Jones said.
Confidence and the ability to lead others isn’t the only thing that Jones has that might help her in her future endeavors. Turner believes that it goes deeper than that.
“She knows how to motivate, she knows how to relate, just kind of understanding what everyone has gone through. She has a lot of empathy for others and she is willing to kind of step into their shoes and see it from their perspective and then try and help them along towards progress,” Turner said.
As Jones continues to compete at BGSU and continue on the physical therapy path, those around her know she’ll take that “The Jones’s family doesn’t quit” mindset wherever life takes her.
