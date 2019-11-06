The Falcons started their regular season with a commanding win against the Tiffin Dragons on Tuesday. The boys definitely showed that it was the first game of the season, coming out a little flat and sloppy. Despite the slow start to the game by BG, they were able to pull away and win by a score of 94-73.
Key Players: Justin Turner (20 pts, 6 rebs), Daeqwon Plowden (16 pts, 12 rebs), Taylor Mattos (9 pts, 15 rebs)
The starting lineup for the Falcons was the same as the exhibition against Findlay, which was Dylan Frye, Davin Ziegler, Turner, Plowden and Taylor Mattos rounding it out at center.
Tiffin came out with a sense of urgency and were really trying to push the ball down the floor off makes and misses. They were pulling out all the stops by running a full-court man press as well as trapping ball screens in the half-court offense.
The Falcons had trouble with transition defense against Findlay and it showed in the first half against Tiffin.
“A win is a win, so I’ll take it and run," head coach Michael Huger said, “but we got a lot of things we need to clean up, starting with the defense especially. We got to get better in transition and do a better job of talking on the defensive end.”
Turnovers were also a part of the Falcon’s first game struggles, having 16 of them for the game. Huger blamed the turnovers on trying to match Tiffin’s intensity on offense.
“We would start playing too fast and turn the ball over. A lot of our turnovers were careless, just bad mistakes on the way they play and the way they defend.”
Despite the defensive and execution struggles early on, the Falcons came out of the gates firing from the field and from behind the arc shooting 47% and 50% respectively. They led at the half by a score of 52-31.
They were getting most of their buckets in the half court, which is where the team excels most on offense. The offense is mostly consisted of high ball screens and a roll and replace action by the two bigs down low. Tiffin tried disrupting the offensive flow of the Falcons by switching up to different zone defenses, but in doing so would leave shooters like Diggs and Turner open for three. When the boys would settle down and run their sets, they would get easy buckets down low.
The Falcons opened the second half just like the first, with sloppy execution and trouble getting back on defense. They had 4 turnovers within the first 5 minutes of the half and Tiffin began to get hot from three.
However, that did not last very long, and the Falcons began to pick up the defensive intensity as the half went on. They were also able to out-rebound Tiffin 61 to 33, which was thought to be an issue for the team going into the season.
Mattos picked up a lot of the slack grabbing 15 total rebounds, but it really was a team effort to clean the boards. Plowden, Frye, Turner, and Sierra combined for 32 rebounds in the game and that is just what the Falcons need to do to win the rebounding battle in each game.
In the end the Falcons shot 48% from the field compared to Tiffin’s 36% and proved they were a much better team than their slow start suggested.
The score became so lopsided that freshmen Chandler Turner and Issac Elsasser got the first official collegiate playing time of their careers and former walk-on Ethan Good also got into the action. The Falcons took a commanding lead in the second half and never looked back, winning by a score of 94-73.
The Falcons' next game will be in Baton Rouge, Louisiana as they take on the formidable LSU Tigers.
