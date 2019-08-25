The start of the fall semester brings another athletic season to the campus and community of Bowling Green. Each year students, faculty and community members alike support their favorite Falcon teams in their own unique way.
So, what are the best ways to stand out as an avid Falcon fan? Here are a few key tips to get any prospective fan into game shape.
Wear orange and brown
Orange and brown are the official identity colors of the university and have been for quite some time. According to the BGSU Athletics website, in 1914 a selection committee was formed with the goal of picking the new school colors.
“While on an interurban (or trolley) ride to Toledo, Dr. Winslow sat behind a woman wearing a large hat adorned with beautiful brown and orange feathers. It is unclear whether or not she ever actually gave him a few of these feathers from her hat, however, he was so interested in the color scheme of the pair that he convinced the committee to approve the combination of Brown and Orange.”
Donning the the sacred orange and brown color scheme is the easiest way to showcase school spirit. BGSU specific apparel can be found at various stores in the Bowling Green area, or at the Falcon Outfitters in the Bowen-Thompson Student Union.
Go to the games
Be there or be square.
The classic saying is a rather brash guideline to anyone that identifies as a fan of any team or school. The best way to be involved in ongoings of any Falcon team is be in attendance. This shows passion for the sport and commitment to the programs as well.
Last year, the football team averaged an attendance of 15,044 people which ranked seventh in the Mid-American Conference. This is less than the program averaged in 2017 (15,881). BGSU men’s basketball saw their highest average attendance (2,296) since the Stroh Center opened in 2011.
The BGSU athletic home schedule kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 29 when football plays Morgan State at Doyt Perry Stadium.
Sit in the student section
One of the more intense ways to integrate into a group of fans is to sit with some of the loudest and passionate people at the game in the student section. This will put any spectator into a whirlwind of chants, cheers, signs and other creative shenanigans designed to motivate the Falcons or intimidate any visiting school.
The Falcon Fanatics can be seen at almost all varsity sporting events, often located at one of the north or south ends of the court, field or ice. Some teams even have additional student support clubs like the Cochrane Crazies for men’s and women’s soccer and the Bleacher Creatures for hockey.\
Engage on social media
Social media, especially Twitter, acts as a hotbed for almost all sports teams and their fans around the globe. Fans can connect with their favorite team or other fans all in one place. Using official hashtags of certain teams will generate much more engagement from fans.
Following the athletics page will provide an overview of BGSU sports as a whole, but following specific team pages will give an in-depth look at each team.
The most important thing to remember is that anyone can be a fan in their own unique way. BGSU and the surrounding community provide plenty of opportunities to allow students to show their support for the athletic programs on campus. It is up to the individual to show how casual or intense they are.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.