The Central Collegiate Hockey Association will be returning to college hockey. The seven WCHA schools that announced their intent to leave their conference in the summer will be forming a new conference under the CCHA name.
Bemidji State University, BGSU, Ferris State University, Lake Superior State University, Michigan Tech University, Minnesota State University and Northern Michigan University all released statements Tuesday, regarding their intention to start the updated version of the CCHA. The conference shift, spearheaded by former St. Cloud State athletic director and consultant, Dr. Morris Kurtz, is on track to start play for the 2021-2022 season.
“After extensive discussion and significant due diligence, it made sense to everyone involved to move in this direction. The name conveys the current geographic alignment of our members and the CCHA brand has a tremendous amount of equity and goodwill associated with it. What's old is new again," Kurtz said in a statement.
The three remaining WCHA schools — Alabama-Huntsville, Alaska Anchorage and Alaska Fairbanks — have yet to announce their plans following the realignment. In June, when the newly dubbed CCHA teams said they would be leaving the WCHA, the main point of concern was a “more compact geological footprint.”
Now with an odd number of members, there is a possibility the CCHA could be adding an eighth team in order to even out the standings and schedules of each squad. This would most likely happen after the conference has an official commissioner.
“I am confident that the Central Collegiate Hockey Association commissionership presents an incredible opportunity. We will find the right person and have them ready to start leading this group by July 1,” Kurtz said.
No other information was given regarding the addition of teams to the conference, but following along the 2021 timeline would put the league in a position to possibly team up with the University of St. Thomas.
St. Thomas, of St. Paul, Minnesota, was voted out of their Division III conference this past October and announced their intent to jump to Division I hockey. The Tommies are scheduled to play in Division III until 2021, when they will jump to Division I.
