The twigs went cold for the Bowling Green State University Men’s hockey team against the Ferris State University Bulldogs over the weekend as the teams split a series.
Each team got a shutout as game one went to the Falcons 2-0 while the Bulldogs took game two 0-3.
With junior goaltender Ryan Bednard injured, it was sophomore goaltender Eric Dop who got the call and he answered. Dop got his second consecutive shutout in the first game, stopping all 22 shots he faced.
“I’ve been working on my head, trying to stay positive and focus this year and I think I’ve seen it in my play,” Dop said. “It’s really trying to take advantage of the opportunity because it’s not fun (being the backup netminder). I want to prove myself on the ice. It’s what gets me up every day for practice and everything.”
The offense was led by sophomore forward Max Johnson who fed home a goal from captain and senior forward Stephen Baylis and sophomore forward Brandon Kruse.
The other tally in this one came as sophomore forward Cameron Wright picked up the garbage and put the Falcons up by the eventual score. The helpers came from Johnson and junior defenseman Alec Rauhauser.
“We need to find a way to score. Tonight we needed our powerplay to go two for five and that’s what we did… They want to make the powerplay better and I thought it was better tonight so that’s good.”
Game two did not go as well for the Falcons as they finished the contest with 41 shots but were bested by Ferris State junior goaltender Justin Kapelmaster who stood on his head in this one saving all 41 chances.
“I’m happy with the effort for sure,” Bergeron said. “We’re not good enough five-on-five scoring right now. We found ourselves on the bad side of too many plays… Frustration builds with the players and it’s hard to talk them out of it.”
According to Bowling Green Athletics, Dop backstopped the Falcons in this one again, as he carried his shutout streak 19:25 into the first period of the second game. Counting his previous three starts, Dop's shutout streak lasted 158:02 minutes, which is the second longest shutout minutes streak in program history. The longest is held by Bowling Green alumnus Chris Nell at 220:18 minutes.
The Falcons next will head to Marquette, Michigan to take on the Northern Michigan Wildcats, before returning back home the weekend of Feb 15-16.
