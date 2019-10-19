Cameron Wright scored 11 seconds into overtime to give Bowling Green a 2-1 victory over No. 14 Western Michigan.
Player of the game: Cameron Wright (GWG in OT)
Key stat: Bowling Green outshot 37-24
The Falcons made it clear early that the penalty kill would need to be strong during this third consecutive matchup against the Broncos. Alec Rauhuaser, Freddy Letourneau and Wright all took minor penalties in the opening frame, forcing Bowling Green to kill off a five-on-three in the first three minutes of the game.
Despite that, the Falcons responded well by making the most of their chances in the offensive zone. Brandon Bussi stopped all 10 BGSU shots but was tested. He somehow made an acrobatic stop on Taylor Schneider right on the goal line halfway through the period.
One minute into the second period, Dawson DiPietro scored his first of the season from the doorstep. A defensive breakdown put him all alone in front.
The Falcons remained hemmed in the own zone for the first half of the second, but right at the halfway mark, they received some pressure. It was then when Rauhauser stepped around a defender at the point and rifled one to the top corner of the net. He tied the game, 1-1, with his second goal of the year.
From there Bowling Green was able to push the pace of the period. All four lines had a chance to forecheck and cycle in front of Bussi. Three power play opportunities would come in the period, but the Falcons were unable to convert.
Things died down quite a bit in the third period. Pucks were stopped in the neutral and one team couldn’t pull ahead. Moving into the extra frame, this game seemed to be destined for a tie.
Wright would deny that opportunity 11 seconds into overtime. He picks a corner on the opening rush and pushes the Falcons to 3-2 on the year with their sweep of Western Michigan.
