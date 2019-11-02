No. 18 Bowling Green followed up their series-opening overtime win with a 5-1 loss against No. 2 Minnesota State on Saturday.
Player of the game: Dallas Gerads (3A)
Key stat: Alec Rauhauser scores the lone BGSU goal shorthanded.
The Falcons were able to turn their start to the game around compared to last night’s outing. The first couple of shifts out of the gate ended with some much needed zone time and possession for Bowling Green.
As the aggression began to ramp up, a pinch at the point from defenseman Will Cullen is unable to connect and the Mavericks took the puck back the other way. With Cameron Wright, the forward, filling in for Cullen, Connor Mackey took advantage of the mismatch and split the defense. He received a nice pass from Dallas Gerads and deposited one past Eric Dop.
On the same play, Max Johnson took a slashing penalty that would need to be served after the goal. Alec Rauhauser found himself at center ice on the penalty kill and managed to streak up the ice for a shorthanded breakaway. His initial shot is blocked, but he followed up on the rebound for his fourth goal of the season and tied the game at 1-1.
Rauhauser is now tied for most goals scored by a defenseman in the country (4) with Penn State’s Cole Hutts.
Just about two minutes left in the opening period, Casey Linkenheld took a boarding penalty on a potential icing. On that ensuing Maverick power play, Park Tuomie and Marc Michaelis found themselves alone in front of the net. Tuomie fed Michaelis and he did not miss. At the end of one frame, Minnesota State held 2-1 lead.
No goal came in the second, but Bowling Green built some momentum on two unsuccessful power plays. Each chance brought a barrage of attempted shots, and by the end of the frame BGSU led the second with a 9-6 shot advantage.
Play went back and forth for the majority of the third period, without one team being able to grab ahold of the game.
Minnesota State would extend their lead just about halfway through the period. Jared Spooner fired a shot just below the far faceoff circle that went across the pads of Dop. Minutes later, Julian Napravnik sped around his defender and beat Dop upstairs to give Minnesota State a 4-1 lead.
After a puck hits off an official behind the Bowling Green net, Charlie Gerard capitalizes by bringing a puck net-front and deking around Dop.
The Falcons fall to 5-4 on the year and 2-2 in the WCHA. BGSU will be off this upcoming week, but will return to Slater Family Ice Arena against Lake Superior State Nov. 15 and 16.
