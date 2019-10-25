Bowling Green hockey opened its weekend series against Michigan Tech with a 3-1 win thanks to strong defensive play from the Falcons.
Player of the game: Connor Ford (2Gs)
Key stat: Michigan Tech held to 21 shots
BG had to deal with penalties early as Will Cullen sat for boarding four minutes into the opening period. The Huskies would strike on that power play but by no fault of the Falcons. An odd carom off the back of the net left an empty cage for Trenton Bliss, who slid the puck behind the line for his second goal of the year.
That chance was the only strong opportunity that would come for the Huskies. Bowling Green would limit them to 21 shots on the night and made the middle of the zone uninhabitable. Any odd-man rush developed by Michigan Tech was shut down by the pursuing forward.
“Having that third (forward) high was a big key for us tonight,” head coach Ty Eigner said in his post-game press conference. “We felt in the first period there was some plays when we were trying to make a play around their net where we had three guys down low and we didn’t really have a third player high, and then they would come at us with numbers and our (defense) can’t really stay up and hold the line.”
Then it was a roughing call on both sides and an interference penalty on Colin Swoyer that would open the ice up for Bowling Green. Alec Rahauser, Brandon Kruse, Max Johnson and Connor Ford were able to cycle the puck with ease on the four-on-three BG power play. The extra room allowed for an open slot shot that Ford buried into the upper corner behind goaltender Matt Jurusik. At the end of one period, it was tied 1-1.
“Especially in the WCHA, it’s so tight defensively that there’s not a lot of five-on-five goals across the league. It doesn’t matter who you are,” Ford said.
A common theme followed the Falcons into the second period, as they would take two more minor penalties, but both would be killed off. Michigan Tech would build some momentum and zone time with those chances, but nothing dangerous came of it.
“I think you’re starting to see a little more of what we’re going to be like,” Eigner said. “We’ve defended real hard around here and taken pride in how we defend and I do think you’ve seen growth over the course of our six games and us just being better defensively as a group.”
BG seemed determined to build as much of their own momentum as they could on those shorthanded stints. Freddy Letourneau had three separate opportunities to give his team the lead, but couldn’t capitalize.
“We want to be a team, that when you get a power play, you’re going to have to work to earn a goal,” Eigner said.
On the sole power play opportunity for the Falcons in the second period, they would strike again. Cullen, the defenseman, snuck down the far side of the zone and caught a backdoor pass from Tim Theocharidis and rocketed a perfect bar-down shot over adjacent to Jurusik’s left ear to give Bowling Green a 2-1 lead.
Cullen, who has showcased his stickhandling skills from the point through the first six games of the season, had been waiting for his moment and it came in the second period.
“Our challenge right now (with Will) is to get Will to think ‘shoot’,” Eigner said. “He has the puck and he can beat people one-on-one. But when you’re coming—-we like to use the term ‘downhill’—-pucks have got to end up in the net.”
Connor Ford would add his second of the night on the man advantage from an almost identical location where he scored his first.
Bowling Green was three-for-three on the power play and looked the most effective since the start of the season. It wasn’t the sole reason for the victory, but it is always going to be a factor going forward.
“Collge hockey in general, a lot of goals are scored on odd-man situations, so winning the special teams battle usually means you’re going to win the game,” Ford said.
Specials teams will undoubtedly be a factor come Saturday night when Michigan Tech looks for revenge in the latter half of their weekend series with the 4-2 Falcons.
