Going up against some of the most talented players they will ever face, the men’s hockey team beat the United States National Developmental U-18 (NTDP) over Thanksgiving break. The Falcons won by a score of 5-4 on the Developmental Team’s home ice.
The NTDP is a team of the most skilled young hockey players under the age of 18 from all over the United States. The team plays out of USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth Township, Michigan. They play in the United States Hockey League and feature a U-17 and U-18 team each.
Notable alumni include four first overall picks in the NHL draft: Auston Matthews (TOR), Patrick Kane (CHI), Erik Johnson (STL) and Rick DiPietro (NYI). Others to don the red, white and blue for the NTDP were Jack Eichel (BUF), Dylan Larkin (DET) and Phil Kessel (PIT).
The players on this team will go on to play college hockey next year with all, except for a few, already committed to universities.
The biggest name on the NTDP this year is Jack Hughes, a forward from Orlando and the brother of Quinn and Luke Hughes. Jack is a heavy favorite and a possible top pick in the NHL draft this year. Quinn is on the University of Michigan team and was the eighth pick to Vancouver in June's draft while Luke committed to Michigan.
The game started with the Falcons quickly going to the box twice. Once they killed off both penalties, it was the captain, senior Stephen Baylis, putting the team up by one on a feed from junior Lukas Craggs.
The Falcons realized early that they had a major size advantage; they played a more physical game than the NTDP was used to, and it rattled them.
Next, it was a sophomore affair as Sam Craggs scored on an assist by fellow Cam Wright. The play was set up by Connor Ford, who took a major hit in the corner to set the play up. Senior Shane Bednard scored the next goal, his first of the year.
After the NTDP team scored back, sophomore Max Johnson sniped a top left corner, putting BG up by 3 again. The NTDP fought back to 4-3 before Lukas Craggs added an empty netter.
Once again, the NTDP fought back, but it was too little too late — the Falcons left with a one-goal victory.
The Falcons play Alabama Huntsville next and do not return to Slater until the match against Minnesota State on Dec.14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.