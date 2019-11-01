After facing a two-goal deficit at the end of the first period, No. 18 Bowling Green came back against No. 2 Minnesota State to win 3-2 in overtime.
Player of the game: Connor Ford (1G, 1A, OT GWG)
Key stat: Attempted shots 46-24 in favor of BGSU in the final 40 minutes.
Connor Ford's OT winner with the @rvallon call... #bgsuhockey #AyZiggy pic.twitter.com/IZJV3WALHj— Max Marko (@maxwellmarko) November 2, 2019
Charlie Gerard and Reggie Lutz capitalized on chances for Minnesota State in the opening 10 minutes of the game, each squeaking shots through Eric Dop. Falcons captain Alec Rauhauser would answer with less than three minutes remaining in the first, though. Dop would come back to total 31 saves on the night.
Rauhauser and Cameron Wright scored consecutive goals to lead the Falcons to a second period shot advantage of 18-9. From then on Bowling Green was able to keep up with the Mavericks. Their physicality was clearly present and they were able to push the pace of play to start the third period.
With five minutes left in the final frame, BGSU was granted a power play, but were unable to connect and the game would move on to overtime. Three minutes into the extra period, the Falcons earned another power play thanks to Sam Craggs being tripped on a potential breakaway.
Despite not being awarded a penalty shot, Bowling Green connected on a tic-tac-toe play less than 15 seconds on the man advantage. Connor Ford shoveled a one-time pass on the back door over a diving Dryden McKay to give BGSU a full three-point conference win over the second-ranked team in the country.
Bowling Green and Mankato return to action tomorrow night for the latter game of their series. Faceoff is scheduled for 7:07 p.m.
