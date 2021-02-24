NBA All-Stars announced
With NBA All-Star Weekend just under 2 weeks away, the NBA not only announced that the NBA Dunk Contest would happen this year, but that NBA All-Stars had been announced and the reserves roster will be announced today.
East: (Starters) West: (Starters)
Kevin Durant | Brooklyn Nets (Captain) Lebron James | Los Angeles Lakers (Captain)
Giannis Antetokounmpo | Milwaukee Bucks Nikola Jokic | Denver Nuggets
Joel Embiid | Philadelphia 76ers Kawhi Leonard | Los Angeles Clippers
Kyrie Irving | Brooklyn Nets Luka Doncic | Dallas Mavericks
Bradley Beal | Washington Wizards Stephen Curry | Golden State Warriors
NFL Franchise tag window set to open
Having been without football for two weeks now, the next phase of the NFL begins today. The NFL franchise tag, a controversial policy, is all set to begin. The franchise tag, which each NFL team has, is used to reserve the rights of one player to the team. For example, iIf the Kansas City Chiefs were to franchise tag Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs would be the only team able to have Patrick Mahomes that coming season (unless the tag was lifted), and Mahomes wouldn’t be able to sign with any other team due to the tag on him. Players like Dak Prescott of the Cowboys and Chris Godwin of the Buccaneers are likely to receive the tag this offseason.
Timberwolves fire Saunders
After starting the year at a league-worst 7-24, The Minnesota Timberwolves fired their head coach Ryan Saunders late Sunday night. The Timberwolves announced the hiring of Chris Finch Sunday night to replace Saunders. Finch, a former member of the Toronto Raptors staff, will come in and work with some top level talent in players such as Anthony Edwards, Karl Anthony Towns and DeAngelo Russel (when he returns from injury).
