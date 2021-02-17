NBA trades
Similar to the NFL, teams in the NBA are beginning to look to improve their team. Though the NBA All-Star game is still a ways away, and the trade deadline has been moved to March 25, some teams are looking to get a jump start on building trade stock. Derrick Rose has already been traded to the Knicks, but two other names have begun to surface this week about new or better contracts, or being moved to a new team. These would be Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin and Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond, with the Cavs looking to trade Drummond, and Griffin wanting to secure his long term future. As we get closer and closer to all-star weekend, watch for these players if they get moved, and what it could mean.
The rich get richer
The reigning World Series champions got a little scarier this offseason, with their newest addition being former Cleveland Indian and Cincinnati Red Trevor Bauer. Bauer, who went 5-4 last season and had a 1.73 ERA, went on to win the Cy Young in the pandemic-shortened season. Bauer will now be added to a pitching staff that includes Clayton Kershaw and recently-extended Walker Buehler. Aside from Bauer, the Dodgers also brought back Justin Turner, their all-star third baseman. With most pieces from last year's team still intact, and more pieces like Bauer in place, the Dodgers look to maintain supremacy for seasons to come.
Watt’s going on in Houston?
What’s happening with Houston? Not only have Houston sports teams struggled over the past few seasons, but now players are beginning to leave the city. It started last year with star receiver Deandre Hopkins getting traded to Arizona, but this season/offseason alone, Rockets guard James Harden has been traded to the Brooklyn Nets, George Springer signed with the Toronto Blue Jays, now long-time defensive end for the Houston Texans, JJ Watt, asked and was granted his release from the team last week. Ownership did this so Watt could find a new team now rather than wait to trade him once the new league year starts in March. Watt, who was drafted by the Texans with the No. 11 pick in the 2011 draft is only 31 and wants to win a ring. The Steelers, Packers and Patriots have opened as some of the favorite landing spots for Watt.
Former NFL receiver dead
Former Buccaneers and Chargers receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead in a hotel room on Monday. FBI and Police are investigating the matter to ensure there was no foul play. Jackson, who had over 9,000 yards in his career and 57 touchdowns, was only 38 when he died.
