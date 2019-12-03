Grant Loy has made his decision to put his name in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. This decision comes from Loy after he started the final seven games of the season, and played the majority of the snaps in the final eight games.
Down early to Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, the redshirt junior came into replace Darius Wade after a few lackluster drives against the Fighting Irish. He wasn’t able to will the Falcons to any points against a stout Notre Dame team, but the offense definitely looked rejuvenated under his leadership. He was able to go 13-of-25, throwing for 106 yards.
That was proven the very next week as Loy was named the starter in their home matchup against Toledo. It was a game in which the Falcons were huge underdogs coming in, and they were enduring a nine-game losing streak to their arch-rival Rockets.
But Loy didn’t care about any of that, and he helped will a win in one of the most historic BGSU football victories in recent memory. He was fantastic both through the air and with his feet, giving the Falcons a dimension that they didn’t have with Darius Wade under center. He totaled 185 yards passing and 137 yards rushing in the game, giving him a total of 322 yards in the game. He would also get into the endzone twice, once via pass and once via a rush.
Loy could have mailed it in for the rest of the season after that and no one would have batted an eye. He ended the drought against Toledo, and for Falcon fans that would have been enough to make him a BGSU legend. But he didn’t, he kept playing at a high level and while that only brought the team one more win. It will help propel the Falcons into the new era under Scot Loeffler.
Loy might not have been the perfect quarterback, or even the best quarterback on the roster with ineligible Matthew McDonald sitting behind him, but he was the right person for the job this year. It’s hard to imagine a player being put in a worse position, as the quarterback of a team that was totally depleted from the years prior.
He could have easily come in and played with no heart or will. Instead, he put more excitement around the program with one win, than Mike Jinks did for the entirety of his tenure combined. For that, Falcon fans will always remember the job that he did filling in at quarterback in a terrible situation.
