Leading the Falcons at the Border Olympics was junior Rodrigue Vie. Vie, a right-handed golfer, has taken a much different approach than most to joining the Falcons program.
The golf career of Rodrigue Vie started with his brother and him following his grandma to the golf club in their hometown of Épinal, France.
“She played with her friends, and my brother and I would come,” Vie said. “She let me hit a few shots off here and there on the course until I was old enough to take lessons.”
Those lessons came when he was 10 years old, and Vie later attended Notre-Dame St. Joseph High School in France.
Kevin Farrell, Falcons golf coach before current coach John Powers, was the one who recruited Vie to the Falcons.
“I had never been to the United States before I came to Bowling Green,” Vie said.
BGSU presented Vie opportunities he couldn’t get in France. He wanted the ability to get a degree and golf at the same time; something more difficult to accomplish at specialties schools in Europe.
“I looked forward to the ability to see a different culture, as well as to play with different types of players,” Vie said.
While Vie admitted he talked to other American schools during this process, BGSU’s golf program and coaches stood out to him. During his time as a Falcon, Vie said the biggest improvements to his golf game were more mental as opposed to physical.
“I think I have gotten a lot better. I feel from one year to another, as years go by, I’m a better person, which makes me a better player. My mind has improved more than my technique. As an athlete I’ve mentally improved, and it's made my game better,” Vie said.
One golfer the Falcons no longer have this year is Pablo Heredia Iglesias.
“Every person brings something different to the table that makes us better or more enjoyable as a team, and Pablo was always that person who brought something different to the table,” Vie said.
The college golf season is different than many others as it is broken up into two parts, with the Falcons playing tournaments from Sep. 14 (Raising Canes Invitational) to Oct. 15 (Dayton Flyer Invitational), and then once again from Feb. 10 (Earl Yestingsmeier Match Play) until the MAC Championship from May first through the third.
“That was a pretty easy transition for me, because in France my season was split in half like that, so I was used to playing that way. It made it easier,” Vie said.
His favorite tournaments as a Falcon have been the Tom Tontimonia Invitational in October 2019, and Ka’anapali Collegiate in November 2017. In the Tontimonia Invitational, Vie finished in first place to help the Falcons with their first team tournament since 2017 as well as being the first Falcon individual to win since 2014. The Ka’anapali Collegiate was special for Vie because it was his first time going to Hawaii.
If Vie could play any course it would “easily be Augusta. There’s no doubt it would be Augusta” and his dream foursome would include Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan and Seve Ballesteros. While Ballesteros is often called the greatest European golfer of all time, Tiger Woods is Vie’s favorite golfer of all time.
“I'm just a big fan. He has brought so much to the game. His work ethic is incredible as he is always pushing. He is one in a million and I’d love to play with him,” Vie said.
As for looking ahead to the reason of the year for Vie, he wants to win his event at the MAC Championship in February.
“I think I can do it. I want to win again. I want to make it to Regionals, I want to take down as many Bowling Green records as I can in my time here. I want to be as good of a Falcon as I can,” Vie said.
Vie and the Falcons golf team have four more events before the MAC Championships beginning with the Colleton River Collegiate in Bluffton, South Carolina.
