BG Falcon Media will be providing live updates at this page throughout the game. Updates can also be found on Twitter @BGRSO.
Pregame
BGSU football returns to action after a bye week. Looking to answer back after a tough 62-20 loss to Kent State, the Falcons run into #9 Notre Dame. The 45.5 spread is the largest Bowling Green has ever been up against.
Darius Wade will start at quarterback, head coach Scot Loeffler confirmed during Monday's press conference previewing the matchup. However, don't be surprised if Grant Loy works his way into the huddle. He has appeared in all four games this year, attempting 18 passes along the way. Ian Book will be under center for Notre Dame. He enters today's contest with 75 completions for 993 yards.
Senior safety Jerry McBride III did not make the trip with the Falcons, something to keep an eye on given Book's ability to attack the secondary.
Earlier in the week, Shayne Nissen provided some insight on how BGSU could stop Notre Dame.
Kickoff (3:30 p.m.)
Notre Dame wins the coin toss and will receive to start the game. The opening kickoff goes for a touchback and the Irish start at their own 25.
Book goes to work on the flats early. Two straight dump-off throws go nowhere and Notre Dame is forced to punt. Two straight plays go for a loss with almost no time for Wade to make a decision in the pocket and the Falcons answer with a punt of their own.
Tony Jones Jr. is fed on four consecutive rushes for 37 yards followed by a 17 yard strike to Tommy Tremble for the first score of the game. The quick moving offense for the Irish kept the Falcons on their heels, only totaling 1:58 of possession time on the drive.
Notre Dame leads 7-0.
The Falcons are forced to punt after a sack as Wade can't find a look he likes downfield. Chris Finke, on the return, brings the ball all the way back into BGSU territory at the 56 yard line.
Six plays, negative one total yards for BG.
Book connects on two throws right away. One across the field to Chase Claypool for 19 yards and the next to Cole Kmet for a touchdown. This drive only last 59 seconds.
Notre Dame leads 14-0.
The offense returns the field for the Falcons looking to make it past their own 25 yard line for the first time this afternoon. Grant Loy enters the game. Back-to-back failed screen attempts to Davon Jones forces a punt.
Book converts on a third down to Kmet and then immediately throws a deep bomb to Claypool for a 34-yard touchdown. Just under five minutes still to play in the first quarter.
Notre Dame leads 21-0.
Loy now using his legs to gain the Falcons their first first downs on the day. A nine and eight yard rush, followed by a nine yard pass to Quintin Morris put the Falcons into Irish territory. Loy is able to find Morris again for their third first down of the drive, closing out the first quarter.
End of 1st Quarter: Notre Dame 21-0.
Feeling the pressure coming, Loy scrambles far into the backfield before letting the ball sail into the stands. Unfortunately, he failed to leave the pocket rendering the previous play as intentional grounding. It goes down as a 21-yard loss and the Falcons are forced to punt.
Strong pass coverage allows the BGSU defense to get off the field without a scratch. A long pass attempts from Book were quickly broken up by freshman safety Jordan Anderson and corner JuJuan Hudson, much to the dismay of the home fans.
The biggest play of the day thus far comes on a roll out to Morris. Loy finds the tight-end with three Irish defenders in his face for 24 yards. Falcons attempt a fourth down conversion, but are stopped instantly and Notre Dame receives the ball at the 47 yard line.
A nice catch by Finke quickly puts Notre Dame at the Falcons' 30. This is followed by Javon McKinley bullying Hudson for a 21-yard gain. Two plays later and Claypool is left wide open in the flat for an easy pitch from Book, his fourth touchdown of the game.
Notre Dame leads 28-0.
After a failed drive from BGSU, Book takes advantage of broken coverage from Jerry Roberts and Antonyo Sotolongo for a 40 yard completion to Brock Wright. At this point Book has all the time in the world to complete a pass and does so by throwing his fifth of the game to McKinley. This was been the Irish's longest scoring drive thus far, in terms of time of possession (3:03).
They take this lead into halftime following a last-ditch effort from Loy that is intercepted.
End of 2nd Quarter: Notre Dame 35-0.
Falcons receive the ball to start the second half.
Morris hauls in his seventh and eighth catch of the game on this drive. He has been able to rack up 82 receiving yards thus far. His receptions push the offense to the 32 yard line and into field goal range. The 40 yard attempt is blocked.
Jones Jr. takes two hand-offs for 66 yards and puts Notre Dame in the redzone. The Falcon defense stands tall, however, as Anderson and Hudson again team up to leave points off the board for the Irish. They settle for a field goal.
Notre Dame leads 38-0.
Phil Jurkovec enters the game at quarterback for Notre Dame and leads a drive downfield for the team's sixth touchdown of the game. He completes six passes, including two to Avery Davis who scores from seven yards out.
Notre Dame leads 45-0.
End of 3rd Quarter: Notre Dame 45-0.
The Fighting Irish, at this point, continue to rush the ball in hopes of running as much time off the clock as possible. As a result. C'Bo Flemister builds up five rushes for 18 yards, including a 1-yard plow at the goal line to lengthen the Irish lead.
Notre Dame leads 52-0.
End of Game: Notre Dame wins 52-0.
BGSU football returns to Doyt Perry Stadium Saturday, Oct. 12 against Toledo.
