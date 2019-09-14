BGSU hosted Louisiana Tech at Doyt Perry stadium for their annual homecoming game on Saturday. This particular homecoming game held significance for both teams.
For the Falcons it would be a bounce back win after a 52-0 loss to Kansas State, and a chance to gain some momentum. For LA Tech this game would preserve the momentum they created with their 20-14 win over Grambling State.
First Quarter
The Bulldogs won the opening coinflip and elected to differ the kick, giving BGSU first possession. The Falcons start with a bang despite an early false start penalty, as Darius Wade completes a pass to Quintin Morris who takes it 59-yards to the 11-yard line. A few plays later, and with help from a pass interference penalty, Bryson Denley runs for a 1-yard touchdown, the first of his career. Louisiana however receives the kickoff and after two short gain plays J’mar Smith completes a 49-yard pass to Isaiah Graham for a touchdown.
Bowling Green begins on the 25-yard line, and two ineffective play net only two yards. The very next play is a pass intercepted by the Bulldogs and returned for 36-yard defensive touchdown. From there, the game devolved into an exchange of ineffective offensive drives for the Falcons.
Score at the end of the first: 14-7 Louisiana Tech.
Second Quarter
After a botched Bulldog punt, BGSU starts on the 29-yard line heading into the endzone, and after several runs enter into the redzone. From here LA Tech makes a redzone stand stopping all three rushing attempts and even forced a fumble that Bowling Green recovered to cause a turnover on downs. Louisiana Tech starts off quickly with a 9-yard run to put some distance from the endzone and then a powerful 75-yard run. Two plays later the Bulldogs scored on an 8-yard rush from Jaqwis Dancy, growing their lead.
Score at half-time: 21-7 Louisiana Tech.
Third Quarter
After receiving a punt, the Falcons stormed down the field and made it back to the redzone, but once again the Louisiana Tech defense is able to prevent the touchdown and force another turnover on downs. The Bulldogs streak for 50-yards on two passing plays and power to the 12-yard line to end the third quarter.
Score at the end of the third quarter: 21-7 Louisiana Tech.
Fourth Quarter
LA Tech finishes off the drive from the third quarter with a 2-yard run from Dancy to tack on to their lead. After another stalled drive from BGSU, Louisiana Tech takes advantage and plows down field and finishes the drive with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Smoke Harris. Despite an impressive interception from senior linebacker Brandon Perce, the Falcons are unable to put up any points. The Bulldogs gladly run out the clock and take with them their third victory of the year.
Final score: 35-7 Louisiana Tech.
BGSU now moves on to Kent State in their first conference game of the 2019 season. They are 8-1 when visiting the Golden Flashes since 2000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.