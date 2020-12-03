For the second time this season, it was a freshman who was the driving force in leading Bowling Green Women’s basketball to a win as the Falcons defeated Northern Kentucky 63-49 on Thursday afternoon.
This time it was Kenzie Lewis, a freshman hailing from Williamston, Michigan that led the Falcons with 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and an impressive 9 steals on the day.
The other starting freshman for the Falcons, Lexi Flemming, had another nice day as well notching a game high 13 points against her parent’s alma mater.
Both teams started the game shooting terribly as midway through the second quarter the Falcons were 7 of 23 from the field while Northern Kentucky was even worse shooting 4 of 20 from the field.
This led to an overall low-scoring first quarter as the score was just 13-9 in favor of the Falcons after one quarter of play.
It wasn’t until midway through the second quarter that the Falcons would make their run and push their lead all the way to 14 at the halftime break as they would go on a 17-7 run to close out the half.
Lewis was a big part of that as she had six points, getting to the free throw line often going 4 of 6 from the charity strike, four rebounds, three assists and five steals in the first half.
Angela Perry also had a good first half, leading all scorers with 8 points off of 3 of 8 shooting from the field. Perry would go scoreless however in the second half.
The second half would start much like the first quarter did as neither team would shoot the ball well. Bowling Green in particular wouldn’t get a bucket until just under seven minutes left in the quarter when Lewis would find herself under the basket.
For the entire game, neither team would shoot at a particularly high clip as Bowling Green would shoot 37% while the Norse would shoot 36%. The difference would be at the three point for the Falcons.
Bowling Green would go 6 of 16 from long distance while Northern Kentucky wouldn’t make their first three until midway through the fourth quarter going 2 of 14 from beyond the arc for the game.
But after the slow start to the second half Bowling Green would start to heat up, stretching their lead to 20 at the end of the third quarter. Flemming would get it going here as she would hit the three that got the lead to that point, and would also come up with two steals in the quarter.
Senior Madisen Parker would also have a three in this stretch as well. Last year’s NCAA three point percentage leader would end up with 10 points off of 2 of 3 shooting from three off the bench.
Steals for Bowling Green and in turn turnovers for Northern Kentucky was the biggest factor in this one, as Bowling Green’s suffocating defense gave the Norse problems all game. Northern Kentucky turned the ball over 23 times in the game and the Falcons were able to generate an impressive 15 steals. Lewis led the way in that category for the Falcons.
The Norse while seemingly out of it going into the fourth quarter actually made a little bit of a run, outsourcing the Falcons 19-13 in the final quarter.
But it just wouldn’t be enough for the Norse to dig themselves out of the hole that they dug in the second and third quarter as the Falcons would move to 2-0 with the win and Northern Kentucky would fall to 0-3.
Next up for the Falcons will be a home contest on Sunday where the Falcons will take on Milwaukee at 12 p.m. EST.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.