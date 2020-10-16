Julian Ortega-Jones | Redshirt Sophomore, Wide Receiver
Julian Ortega-Jones led all Falcon wide receivers with 20 receptions for 298 yards and zero touchdowns in 2019. Only tight end Quintin Morris had more receiving yards than Ortega-Jones.
Entering his second full campaign as a Falcon, Ortega-Jones is slated to be the number one wideout for the Falcons. Ortega-Jones should be the leading receiver for Bowling Green at season's end.
Tyrone Broden | Redshirt Freshman, Wide Receiver
In 2019, Tyrone Broden only played in three games, and was then redshirted for the remainder of the season. In 2020, Broden should see similar numbers to what Ortega-Jones put up last year and put him around the third or fourth leading receiver, behind Ortega-Jones and Morris.
2020 should be a campaign that sets Broden up to be a breakout star for the Falcons in 2021.
Darren Anders | Sophomore, Linebacker
In 2019, Darren Anders played in 11 games, starting only one of them. Anders recorded 20 total tackles, 10 solo tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack.
Entering his second season, Anders is slated to be the starting middle linebacker, replacing graduated Brandon Perce. Anders looks to become the focal point of this young defense.
Jordan Anderson | Sophomore, Safety
As a freshman in 2019, Anderson played in 10 games and started in 7 of those contests. He recorded 51 total tackles, 27 solo tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack. Anderson also recorded an interception, a forced fumble and seven pass break-ups in the 2019 campaign.
With one year under his belt, Anderson looks to improve on his stellar freshman performance by being the full-time starter in year two, as well as become one of the defense’s star players.
Walter Haire | Redshirt Junior, Defensive Tackle
In 2019, Haire played in all 12 of Bowling Green’s contests, starting in four of them. Haire finished 2019 with 20 total tackles, seven solo tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.
Haire is projected to be a starting defensive tackle for the Falcons in 2020, replacing the now graduated David Konowalski. Haire slots in to anchor the defense and provide the run support for a successful defense.
