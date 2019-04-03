“Who’s ready for the big dance?”
That’s what CBS announcer Jim Nantz asked Charles Barkley, Samuel L. Jackson and Spike Lee in a Capital One commercial that has been running during NCAA tournament telecasts. Obviously, Auburn, Michigan State, Texas Tech and Virginia had their dancing shoes on this year, as these are the four teams still standing after the first two weekends of the tournament. Michigan State and Virginia are somewhat familiar faces in the Final Four, but Auburn and Texas Tech will be playing in their first Final Four ever. This weekend’s games promise to be exciting and will hopefully lead to a competitive and compelling National Championship Game Monday night.
Auburn and Virginia will face off in the first of two national semifinal games Saturday night in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Auburn is arguably the hottest team in college basketball – they won the SEC tournament and have eliminated Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky on their way to the Final Four. The path for Auburn has not been easy, as they lost star forward Chuma Okeke to an ACL tear in the team’s Sweet 16 game against North Carolina. However, the team banded together and defeated UNC, a No. 1 seed, then added another victory against Kentucky in a thrilling Elite 8 matchup that went into overtime.
Virginia has also looked strong throughout the tournament, and even though they didn’t win the ACC tournament, they have won in the big dance with stifling defense and stellar perimeter shooting. Cavs star guard Kyle Guy has been tremendous during this run. Virginia defeated Purdue in the Elite 8, which, in my opinion, was the game of the tournament thus far. UVA forward Mamadi Diakite hit a 2-pointer to tie Purdue and end regulation of that game, which the Cavaliers eventually won in overtime. Both teams fought to the final buzzer, and I believe Saturday’s semifinal between Auburn and Virginia will be no different. This game tips off at 6:09 p.m. ET Saturday on CBS.
Michigan State and Texas Tech are set to square off in the second national semifinal game, which will tip-off at 8:49 p.m. ET Saturday on CBS. Texas Tech has also had an impressive run to the Final Four, dispatching Buffalo, Michigan and No. 1 seed Gonzaga on their path to U.S. Bank Stadium. They decimated Buffalo and Michigan by at least 20 points each and defeated Gonzaga by a score of 75-69 in the Elite 8. The Red Raiders have proven all doubters wrong this tournament, despite not winning the Big 12 Tournament. TTU head coach Chris Beard will have his team ready to roll and will look to continue to make history Saturday night.
The Spartans of Michigan State knocked off the No. 1 overall seed in this year’s tournament, the Duke Blue Devils, in the Elite 8. The star-studded Blue Devils, featuring freshman sensations RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish and Zion Williamson, were stifled by the Spartans by 1 point in their national quarterfinal match last Sunday. Michigan State has won this tournament with toughness and grit, and I believe they have been playing with a chip on their shoulder ever since they were not selected as a No. 1 seed in the tournament. Led by junior guard Cassius Winston, Michigan State will look to continue this run and try to get head coach Tom Izzo his second National Championship victory at Michigan State.
I believe Auburn and Michigan State will be victorious in their respective Final Four games, setting up an Auburn-Michigan State National Championship Game. Even though I think Auburn is the hottest team in the country, Michigan State proved they can beat the best of the best when they toppled Duke last weekend, so I will take Michigan State as my National Champion in 2019. Whether you have skin in the game or not, I hope you enjoy watching this weekend.
