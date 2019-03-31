To say expectations were low for the Falcons men’s basketball team entering the 2018-2019 season is an understatement.
The program, mired in a three-year stretch of sub-0.5 season win percentages and losing conference records during the start of head coach Michael Huger’s tenure, was picked to finish last in the conference in the Mid-American Conference preseason coaches poll, left for dead as an afterthought. What followed was one of the most impressive seasons in the history of the program, with the team setting multiple records and making a deep run in Cleveland at the conference postseason tournament.
The season ended, as we know now, on a sour note: the Falcons lost in the finals of the MAC Championship to the Bulls, who ran away with the lead in the second half and made it to the second round of the NCAA tournament. But hope has been reignited in Falcon fans, who turned out for games this season unlike any in the past, that something special is cooking for the future.
“Really, we felt like we kind of fell short of the goal. We did have a year that we were picked to finish last, but we still came up short,” redshirt-sophomore Justin Turner said after the MAC Championship. “So it’s going to sting for a minute, but the sophomores, the people that are coming back, we have to get right back to work because the goal is not accomplished. We’re not satisfied with this year, and we expect more next year.”
With optimism around the program growing daily, here are three key takeaways from the Falcons 2018-2019 season.
Fanbase support will be key moving forward.
As mentioned above, the Bowling Green community really showed their support for the team this season unlike ever before. The Falcons went 14-2 at the Stroh Center, the program’s fourth highest win total at home and the best home record since going 16-0 in 1947.
A large part of their dominance at home was due to fan support. The Falcons sold out the Stroh Center for the first time in the venue’s history, selling out back-to-back games in early February. Their first win against a ranked team in 11 years was the first of those sellout games, with the team beating No. 18 Buffalo in front of a standing-room-only crowd of over 5,000.
“I think we will be one of the teams they (fans) will remember,” Huger said. “Just from what we’ve done and the things we were able to accomplish: the home record and sellout crowds and being able to beat a 18th ranked Buffalo team at home. I think a lot of fans will remember that.”
This season will stand out in the memory of Bowling Green’s fanbase for years to come, hopefully proving beneficial for both fans and the program.
Justin Turner has a bright future ahead of him.
Turner took a very big step forward this season, emerging as the Falcons go-to offensive force and a solid all-around player. The Detroit native was one of the top scorers in the MAC (18.7 points per game, third in MAC), while setting both career highs in rebounding (3.8 per game) and passing (3.1 per game, 12th in MAC). He also ranked 10th in steals (1.4 per game) and fourth in 3-point shooting percentage (39.1 percent), and was named MAC East player of the week three times. For his efforts, he was named to the First Team All-MAC, becoming the first sophomore to receive the honor since Cornelius Cash in 1972-1973.
The redshirt-sophomore currently ranks 37th in all time points scored in program history with 1,086 points and became the first player in school history to break the 1,000-point barrier before his junior year of eligibility. With two more seasons left in his career, it’s likely we’ll see Turner score often and in bunches over the next two seasons. His all-around game and crucial role on the team could see the guard develop into the top player in the MAC by the time he is a senior.
Michael Huger is developing something special.
Huger’s first couple of seasons as head coach did not look all that promising. After taking over for the fired Chris Jans in 2015, Huger’s teams have struggled the past couple of seasons, specifically in the MAC, never winning more than seven games of their conference schedule. The program has also seen its share of roster turnover, making consistency hard to come by.
But this season, we saw Huger bring this group closer together than previously thought possible. While expectations were low for the team externally, internal expectations within the program were always much higher. It led to a 20-plus win season, the 14th in school history and the first MAC Championship game appearance since 2002.
“We took every game one game at a time, but we always had that as our motivation, our push we needed to get through every game,” sophomore Daeqwon Plowden said. “I know some games we came up short, but that was still the mindset. Teams picked us last, and we’ve got to go out here and show teams that we deserve to be a top-caliber team.”
This season has proved Huger can develop game-changing talent at Bowling Green, evidenced by the contributions of seniors Demajeo Wiggins and Antwon Lillard. Both players were from the first recruiting class of Huger’s BG career, and after four years, Lillard and Wiggins played critical roles in the chase for the MAC Championship. Building a culture with winning at its heart was imperative for program, and we saw what that culture did for the Falcons this season.
“We’ll fight until the end, until the horn sounds,” Huger said. “It was something that we were building for four years, and it took some time to get to this point, but we felt that we’ve arrived. I enjoyed where we were able to go this year, and I’m looking forward to the future.”
It’s clear Huger has the program positioned to reach new heights in the coming future.
These Falcons are young and hungry.
Part of the optimism for the Falcons’ future stems from the youth on their roster. They are losing three seniors to graduation this year, all three of which played significant minutes. Replacing Wiggins will be no easy feat, as the big-man leaves the program as one of just three players to collect 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds, and both Lillard and senior big-man Jeffrey Uju will also be missed for their contributions off the bench.
But beyond those three departures, the entire roster should return next season. Turner will be a focal point, and he will have plenty of help around him. Junior guard Dylan Frye, who was second on the team in scoring with 13.1 points per game, will bring back his sweet-shooting stroke, while Plowden emerged in his second season in the orange and brown, setting career highs in points, rebounds and assists while upping both his field-goal and 3-point percentages.
“I think the future is bright for Bowling Green basketball when you can bring back the talent that we are, and we’ve got to work to get back to this point,” Huger said. “And the guys are hungry. They see what it’s like out there, and they can taste it, and now we have to go out and accomplish it. It’s definitely a motivational thing of seeing it tonight, wanting more and coming back even hungrier.”
