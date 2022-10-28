Falcons Score Twice in Final Two Minutes to Stun Huskies in Regular Season Finale

BGSU Women's Soccer, who clinched a playoff spot earlier in the week in their win last Sunday over Eastern Michigan, defeated the Northern Illinois Huskies 2-1 in the regular season finale yesterday in Dekalb.
The Falcons and Huskies would battle it out to start the first half, both teams playing excellent defense Falcon goalkeeper Lili Berg and Huskies goalkeeper Sadie McGill combined to only make one save in the first half.
Second-half action was fast and intense from squads, as Northern Illinois would get on the board first via forward Amber Best, who finished off a shot in the back-post from a free-kick to give the Huskies the 1-0 lead in the 50th minute, just five minutes into the second half.
Despite outshooting the Falcons 19-6 on the day, with 11 shots on target, Berg and the Falcon backline prevailed and made key stops to prevent the Huskies from finding a second goal
The Falcons would tie it late, as star freshman Brynn Gardner put in a cross, that would be headed in by Junior forward Ellie Pool, to tie the match at 1-1 in the 88th minute.
Just 51 seconds later, from a freekick from midfield, Gardner scored the go-ahead goal to put the Falcons in front in the 89th minute, of an assist from Kennedy White and Isabelle Gilmore.
A thrilling comeback victory for the Falcons, who finished the season (8-5-4) and (6-2-3) in Mid-American Conference play, Bowling Green finishes third in the MAC to finish the season and will be rewarded a home game in the quarterfinal round.
As the post-season rolls around the corner, The three seeded Bowling Green State Falcons will play at home at Cochrane Stadium one last time this season, as they face the sixth seeded Western Michigan Broncos. The matchup is set for this Sunday, October 30th, Kick-off for the match is set for 1 P.M.
For more information about the team, visit bgsufalcons.com.
