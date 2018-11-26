The 2018 football season came to an end for Bowling Green after a lopsided 44-14 loss at home to Buffalo Friday. The Falcons, who finished the season 3-9 overall and 2-6 in the Mid-American Conference, were unable to compete with a potent Buffalo offense after falling behind early on.
The victory clinched a Mid-American Conference championship berth for the Bulls, who took the East Division with the win and will face Northern Illinois in the championship on Saturday in Detroit. Buffalo finished the season 10-2 overall and 7-1 in the MAC. It is the first 10-win season in program history.
The Bulls jumped out to an early 34-7 lead, capitalizing on early Bowling Green mistakes while controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Injuries to an already shaky defensive line allowed Buffalo’s offensive line to dominate up front, leading the way to 332 rushing yards and 483 total yards of offense. The Bulls dominated the time of possession, holding the football for 42:30 of 60 total minutes.
“That was my biggest fear, that we’d get into that type of game where we were just a little bit out-matched up front,” Head Coach Carl Pelini said.
The Falcon offense struggled throughout the day, racking up 205 yards in the air and only 58 on the ground. Quarterback Jarret Doege found receiver Scott Miller in the first quarter for a 7-yard touchdown pass, and quarterback Grant Loy later found Miller again for a 63-yard touchdown in the fourth.
“I was hoping to maybe jump on them offensively and keep them out of that, and we weren’t able to do that,” Pelini said.
Doege was 8-17 passing the ball with a touchdown and interception, while Miller caught four passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns in his last collegiate game. Miller finishes his career at Bowling Green in third on Bowling Green’s all-time receiving yards list with 2,867 yards, and his 9 touchdown catches this season ranked first overall in the Mid-American Conference.
The Bowling Green football program now faces a period of uncertainty as those involved wait to find out if Pelini will be retained as head coach or an outside hire will come and take over. Pelini guided the Falcons to two wins down the final stretch of the season; he has also made an impact on the locker room this season — both Miller and cornerback Marcus Milton said they supported him as head coach after the game. Pelini is optimistic about his chances moving forward.
“I hope to be here. But I hope to be coaching football,” Pelini said when asked where he wants to be next season. “But that’s an unfair question because in life, you control what you can control. And I know that, like I’ve always done, I’ve always done my best. I’ve done my best here, and I’ve done my best at my previous jobs.”
While the 2018 season was ultimately a tumultuous one, the resiliency of the group and the energy of the graduating seniors will not be forgotten. Standing strong in the face of adversity is something the Falcons can hold close and use to rebuild over the coming years.
“I’ve never felt so close to a group of guys on a football team,” Milton said. “That’s what I’ll remember: how we stayed together when everybody counted us out.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.