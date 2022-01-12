Falcons vs Friars
The Falcons lost to the Friars, ranked No. 16, in the semi-finals in their first game of the tournament, after four unanswered Providence goals.
The game seemed to be completely in the Friars hands, as they scored a quick goal from Chase Yoder, only 90 seconds after puck drop on a breakaway. That breakaway coming off a miscommunication by the Falcons, coughing the puck up in the neutral zone.
The momentum would not stop there, as the Friars put BG in a two goal hole once Kohen Olischefski buried a puck out in front of the net midway through the opening period.
Providence’s two goal momentum would be stalled there, as Guillme Richard would be sent to the penalty box with a two minute slashing penalty. This power play would be huge for the Falcons, Taylor Schieder would capitalize, and cut the deficit in half with a goal.
The Falcons tied the game up not even three minutes later, as Captain Alex Barber scored his eighth goal of the season.
Both teams traded chances, but the game remained tied until Providence broke it by taking advantage of a Falcons miscue in their own zone.
This would be the beginning of the end for the Falcons hopes of seeing the championship game, as Jamie Engelbert scored two, third period goals. Followed by the second, a power play goal, giving him his first career hat trick.
Finally a Patrick Moynihan empty-netter would seal the deal for the Friars, as they beat the Falcons 6-2 to advance to the Finals, sending the Falcons to the third place game.
Falcons vs Bulldogs
Yale lost their semifinals game to Wisconsin in overtime, setting up the 3-8 Bulldogs to face the 8-8-3 Falcons in the third place game of the tournament.
Bowling Green came out firing quickly with a Nathan Burke goal, blasting by the Yale Keeper Hopkins to give BG a one to nothing lead.
Both teams traded chances and unsuccessful power plays. Until Adam Pitters scored his first of the year, giving the Falcons a two to zero lead in goal of the year fashion. Putting his own spin on the famous Michigan Style Lacrosse goal, Pitters would pick up the puck behind the Yale net, and bank the puck off of Hopkins back. Thus doubling the Falcons lead over the Bulldogs.
Both teams had five on three power plays, neither scoring on the two man advantage. Freshman Goalie Chritain Stover was phenomenal for the Falcons as he had 35 saves in the game. He shut out the Bulldogs until a Briggs Gammill goal would make things interesting, a one goal game.
The Bulldogs pulled their goalie, and had many opportunities to score, which could have sent the game to an extra period. Though, the Falcons led by Christian Stover would stand tall. Defeating the Yale Bulldogs two-to-one, in the first hockey game between the schools since 2002.
The Falcons left Milwaukee taking home third place in the tournament, splitting both games played and have a 9-8-3 record this season. They returned to CCHA conference play as they went North to play the St.Thomas Tommies in a two game series Jan. 7 and 8. BGSU swept the Tommies earlier this season at the Slater Family Ice Arena.
