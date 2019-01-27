The Bowling Green Men’s basketball team’s hot start in conference play came to an end this past Saturday after suffering a road loss to the Miami University Redhawks 67-53. The defeat snapped a 10 game winning streak for the Falcons (14-6, 6-1 MAC) and is the first loss of the team’s conference schedule this season.
Redshirt sophomore guard Justin Turner led the team with 12 points and grabbed six rebounds, while senior guard Antwon Lillard was the only other Falcon to score in double figures with 10 points. Senior forward Demajeo Wiggins recorded four points and 10 rebounds.
“It’s hard when you get on a 10 game winning streak to sustain that intensity that you have to play with,” Head Coach Michael Huger said. “We’re taking teams’ best shots, and we took Miami’s best shot tonight and they were able to come up with the victory.”
The Redhawks (11-9, 3-4 MAC) controlled the game from the tip, leading almost the entire way. Both teams came out sluggish on offense, shooting 33.3 percent from the field in the first half, but the Redhawks took advantage of Bowling Green turnovers and outrebounded the Falcons in the period to jump out to an early 24-19 lead at halftime.
Bowling Green was able to pull within one point with about 15 minutes left in the contest after coming out of the half on a jump shot by Turner. However, the Redhawks put the Falcons firmly in the rearview with a 9-0 run over the next two minutes and never looked back, cruising to a victory.
The Falcons have been dominant this season on the glass, leading the MAC in total rebounds (873), rebounds per game (43.7), defensive rebounds (612) and rebounding margin (9.4). The Redhawks outrebounded Bowling Green 38-33 in the contest while forcing 15 turnovers, making the Falcons look sluggish and disengaged.
“We’ve got to be intense from the start of the game, and ready to defend like we’re capable of defending,” Huger said. “I don’t think we defended the way we’re capable of defending, and that was the difference in the game. I don’t think we rebounded like we’re capable of rebounding, and it shows. They outrebounded us.”
The win streak and strong early conference play has the Falcons tied for first place in both the Eastern Division and the Mid-American Conference with Buffalo, currently ranked 14 in the nation. Bowling Green has been particularly dominant at the Stroh Center this season, still 10-0 at home, and will return home to face Buffalo on February 1. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. “Sometime you have to take that loss to get them back hungry and refocused, and I think that was one of those losses right now,” Huger said. “I didn’t want to lose, but it is what it is. We’ve got to refocus and get ready for Buffalo.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.