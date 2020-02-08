After a disappointing stretch, the BGSU hockey got back into the win column Friday with a 5-4 overtime win against the Alaska Anchorage Seawolves.
“We hope it’s a really big one,” head coach Ty Eigner said after the game. “We need wins desperately. No matter how you get them, we’re certainly going to take them. To be able to fight through that and come out the other side, I think it’s a huge win for us.”
The Falcons came from behind three separate times in this one before a Seawolves goal with 28 seconds left sent the game to overtime. Senior defenseman and captain Alec Rauhauser attempted to rim the puck around his own net, but the puck deflected a stanchion and ricocheted right in front to an open Seawolf for the goal.
“That was a gut-punch,” Eigner said. “We knew Anchorage was going to come in and play hard and they did… No one did anything wrong on the game tying goal.”
Rauhauser would not let his blunder get to him as he scored the game winning goal just over two minutes into overtime from senior defenseman Jacob Dalton and junior forward Connor Ford.
“I’m glad we found a way to win today,” Rauhauser said. “Even myself I had to take a little second there but in my experience... I realize you cannot dwell on plays. I just said ‘we still have five minutes of overtime and if we don't score it’s still going to be a tie.”
Sophomore forward Taylor Schneider scored first for the Falcons, as he tied the game at 1-1 on the power play with assists to sophomore defenseman Tim Theocharidis and senior forward Frederic Letourneau.
Next, was Dalton tying the game at 2-2 with helpers from senior forward Casey Linkenheld and Ford.
After Seawolve freshman Zach Nazzarett got his second of the game, it was junior forward Cameron Wright’s turn to pull the Falcons back, this time 3-3. Wright’s goal came on the power play and was assisted by forwards sophomore Alex Barber and junior Brandon Kruse.
“I thought we had really good moments tonight,” Eigner said. “I think the power play was really good and had chances. We had a huge penalty kill in the third when we got the five-on-three and we did a lot of really good things”
The Falcons went ahead on a goal by sophomore defenseman Will Cullen from freshman d-man TJ Lloyd. Cullen came out of the box after serving a roughing penalty and deposited the puck behind the goaltender.
Cullen’s goal allowed the Falcons to lead the entire third period until the Seawolves tied it with 28 seconds left.
“It’s kind of like you forget what it feels like to win,” Rauhauser said. “(Eric) Dop made some big saves to keep us ahead and I think we will learn from this. I think this is almost better, a close one like this instead of blowing them out, because it shows we can win this type of game”
The win seats the Falcons record at 14-13-2 while 9-10-2-2 in WCHA play.
The Falcons take on the Seawolves again Saturday night before heading to Alaska next week to take on the Nanooks.
