Falcon Cross Country Finishes in the Middle of the Pack at MAC Championships

Athens, Ohio - BGSU’s cross country teams ran Saturday morning at the MAC Cross Country Conference Championships, with the Women’s team placing sixth and the Men’s team coming up with an eighth-place finish.
Kailee Perry again shined for the Falcons. Perry finished with a time of 20:35:7 in the Women’s 6K race, which placed her ninth overall and helped her earn All-MAC second team honors.
Kylee Cubbison continued her successful freshman year, placing second on the team and 24th overall as she finished with a time of 21:27:3, while fellow freshman Regina Rose broke her own 6k personal record and finished 33rd overall with a time of 21:46:2.
On the Men’s side in the 8k race, senior A.J Haffa once again paced the Falcon runners, finishing with a time of 24:44:6, earning him 26th place. Senior Cesar Arellano was right on his heels as the second fastest Falcon runner, placing just two spots behind Haffa at 28th place with a time of 23:52:0,
The Falcons, now done with open invites and the MAC Championships, now set their sights on the NCAA regionals, in which they will appear in the Great Lakes portion. The regional race is set for 10 a.m. for the women’s team and 11:00 a.m. for the men’s team on Friday, Nov. 11 in Terre Haute, Indiana. The women’s race will be a 6k run while the men’s race will be a 10k run.
For more information, visit bgsufalcons.com.
