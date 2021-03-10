BGSU women’s basketball are the MAC champions after an incredible season.
Everyone on the team helped play a key role in this accomplishment, including Elissa Brett. Standing at 5 feet, 10 inches, the sophomore guard from Adelaide, Australia has impressed at BGSU since arriving last year.
Falcons Head Coach Robyn Fralick has had good things to say about Brett ever since she stepped on campus.
“I am so impressed with her courage to fly across the oceans and adventure to Bowling Green State University for a student-athlete experience. She has really continued to grow both on and off the court during her time here. We love what she brings to our team and program both on and off the court. I have also loved watching her get more comfortable here and seeing her personality shine,” Fralick said.
While traveling across the world to be a student-athlete, she has also had a big impact on the team in her second year.
“Elissa's impact on the team has been incredible. She is an elite defender, incredibly versatile, a great rebounder, and a multi-faceted offensive playerwho has continued to improve during her time here. She is able to impact possessions in so many ways,” Fralick said.
This is evident on the court, as Brett has been great averaging 10.2 points per game along with 6.5 rebounds, which are both good for third and second, respectively, on the team.
Brett has taken notice of her impact on the game and the change from last year to this year.
“The biggest change I have noticed this year on and off the court is our team chemistry. This year we gel and have a much stronger ‘teamness,’ as Coach Fralick says. Both offensively and defensively, we push the pace a lot more and are much more comfortable as a group playing at a faster speed,” Brett said.
The change from last year to this year would certainly support that. The Falcons are MAC champions and are looking to continue to perform at a high level, and that especially goes for Brett.
“I have been really focusing on my defense and shutting down the opposition’s best player. I have also been working hard on my shot and becoming a better offensive player. As a team we have so much more ball movement offensively, and it is so much easier finding ways to score,” she said.
