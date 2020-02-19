Frye 2/19

Dylan Frye carries the ball up court against Central Michigan.

 by Michaela Davis

Dylan Frye has returned to the BGSU basketball program. Head coach Michael Huger announced on Wednesday the senior will be available to play in the team’s game against Ohio on Saturday.

In a statement Frye released, he said his departure taught him “how much I need my brothers, my coaches, and my team.”

Frye missed three games after leaving the program due to “personal reasons” an hour before the Falcons hosted Toledo on Feb. 8. Following the 85-83 win against the Rockets, Huger said “we’ll see” in response to Frye potentially re-joining the team. 

It was not specified if the point guard from Miami, Florida, would return to his starting role, only that he would be “dressed and available.” 

The Falcons sit second in the MAC with a 9-3 conference record. The first-seeded Akron Zips visit the Stroh Center Feb. 25.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

