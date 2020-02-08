BGSU’s Dylan Frye has left the men’s basketball program. Athletics announced in a statement on Saturday the former starting point guard exited the program for “personal reasons”.
The statement came just an hour before tipoff against the Toledo Rockets. Frye, a senior, had just set the program record for career 3-pointers in a win against Buffalo on Jan. 31, with 229.
The Miami, Florida native started in 102 games with the Falcons and collected 498 field goals and 327 rebounds.
After the Falcons walked away with an 85-83 win and a sweep of the Battle of I-75, the loss of Frye was still fresh on their minds.
“Losing someone that important to the team and then having to have a double mind and get ready for a rivalry game. We just lost to Central (Michigan). There were a lot of emotions and things we had to deal with,” Falcons leading scorer Justin Turner said after the game.
Despite the sudden announcement from Frye, Turner made it clear that he wasn’t worried about his former roommate.
“No we’re not worried about Dylan, that’s like my brother, I’m always going to be here for him, I respect whatever decision he makes. I love him, that’s my roommate so I’m always a door away from him. He knows he can come to me about anything and he knows he has the team behind him and the coaches, the whole university, so whatever he’s dealing with we’re always here for him,” Turner said.
Head coach Michael Huger also had a few comments to add.
“It was guys coming together, lot of phone calls, lot of text messages, we were able to band together and understand what it’s about, we wish Dylan all the best and hopefully everything will be alright and we move on,” he said.
Huger also added that the news came as a surprise to him, and when asked if the door was still open for Frye to return he responded “we’ll see.”
The Falcons will now gear up for their second game of the season without their second-leading scorer, this time on the road against Akron on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.