The Scot Loeffler era in BGSU got off to a great start with a 46-3 blowout victory over Morgan State on Thursday. While this is a big step forward for a program that hasn’t won a game by larger that 20 points since 2017, fans might need to pump the brakes on thinking the program is headed for its pre-Mike Jinks form.
Loeffler has already proven that he has gotten a Bowling Green football program — which was at about the lowest point they could possibly be before he got there — to play with some urgency, especially against an FCS opponent. Urgency that led to outgaining the Bears in total yards 620 to 70 and 326 to 46 on the ground, proving that they at least could stop an FCS team from running the ball after giving up 389 yards on the ground to FCS Eastern Kentucky last season.
That’s great to see, because in seasons prior, when the Falcons matched up against an FCS program, an outsider wouldn’t have been able to discern which team was an FCS school and which was not. On Thursday though, they looked like they were clearly better than the team they were facing, which is something that we never said under Jinks.
Just because the Falcons throttled a team that they were supposed to throttle, doesn’t prove anything. If Loeffler had the task of going up against Ohio State, like Jinks did in his first game as the head coach, the story would be much different. We would be talking about how there was no big difference between this year’s team, and the teams that Bowling Green had put on the field for the past three seasons.
So, if you are a Falcon football fan that has been waiting for the program to get back to what it was before, be proud of what the Falcons did against Morgan State. They dominated the opponent in every facet of the game, that’s something to be proud of. But don’t go into this week’s game against Kansas State with high expectations for the team.
Instead, go into it with cautious optimism, watch to see if the Falcons are competing against a power five school. If the Falcons come out of the game with a 30-point loss but competed and at least showed that they were able to compete at that level, that is something to be even more proud of than the win from last Thursday.
