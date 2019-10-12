The rivalry between the University of Toledo and BGSU is 100 years old. A century’s worth of games creates hundreds of different Falcon fans who will fill the stands at Saturday’s 100th Battle of I-75. Here are some types of fans you might find at the game:
1. The complacent freshman who doesn’t know they’re supposed to hate Toledo yet
A soft dislike for Toledo lies in the heart of this Falcon fan. They hear the whispers from older students about that school up north, but they had no clue who those students where whispering about. “What school could that be?” the naive freshman would ask themself.
They turn to the internet and search “bgsu rival.” Wikipedia presents them with the answer they’ve been searching for. The timid freshman decides to redeem their student tickets and sit in the stands for the centennial rivalry game — a battle is what older students had called it. Decked out in their orange and brown, the freshman cheers for the Falcons, but you likely won’t hear them joining the rabid shouts of “TOLEDO SUCKS!”
2. The alum who bleeds orange and brown and hates UT with their whole soul
This Falcon fan introduces themself to every stranger using their name and graduation year. They have a BGSU logo tattoo. They listen to every football game being called online and have Twitter notifications turned on for game updates — while they are physically at the game.
*Falcon screeches in the distance*
It's gmeday, and uhhh... Tuck Foledo#RivalryWeek #BeatToledo #Toileto #100YearsofFootball #RelentlessEffort— SICSIC (@SICSICBGSU) October 12, 2019
3. The spouse of the UT-hating alum who doesn’t truly understand why they should hate UT so much
They don’t really get it, but they love their spouse as much as their spouse loves the Falcons, so they sit and watch the team in orange and brown get pummeled on the field week after week, year after year.
They’ll jump a bit with fright when their Falcon-loving spouse leaps out of their seat, screaming wildly because the team in orange and brown finally did something right. But, because they love their Falcon fanatic, they’ll clap mildly along with the crowd.
4. The BG townie who isn’t super invested in Falcon football but likes having something to do on a Saturday afternoon
They, much like our complacent freshman friend, don’t have a whole lot of heart in the “TOLEDO SUCKS!” chants. But, what they make up for in lack of hate for that school up north is a whole lot of love for the town of Bowling Green.
Catch them waving their BG pride flag high in the Doyt stands while being slightly afraid of the more passionate, Toledo-hating students.
5. The BGSU student who is a fan of UT
They probably voted for Toledo in every Twitter poll asking who would win the Battle of I-75.
This person just sucks.
The Battle of I-75!— Hustle BOO-lt 🎃 (@HustleBelt) October 10, 2019
Toledo (4-1) @ Bowling Green (1-4)
Who wins?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.