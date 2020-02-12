Weather Alert

...WINTRY MIXED PRECIPITATION THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .LOW PRESSURE OVER THE OHIO VALLEY REGION WILL MOVE CONTINUE TO BRING MIXED PRECIPITATION TO THE AREA AND WILL CAUSE DIFFICULT TRAVEL CONDITIONS THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND NORTHWEST OHIO. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PRECIPITATION WILL REMAIN AS ALL SNOW NORTH OF A LINE FROM BUCYRUS TO MEDINA TO NEAR CORTLAND. SOUTH OF THIS LINE A WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION WILL OCCUR THROUGH THE EARLY MORNING HOURS. THE HEAVIEST PRECIPITATION WILL TAKE PLACE THROUGH ABOUT 2 AM. LIGHTER PRECIPITATION IS EXPECTED FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE OVERNIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&