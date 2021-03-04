BGSU volleyball swept Central Michigan on the road Thursday evening. It was a complete performance by the Falcons.
The team is now tied with the 2011 team that started the season off 12-0. They are one win away from tying the 1992 team for the best start in conference play.
Junior Katelyn Meyer led the team in kills with 12. Senior Katie Kidwell would be behind her with nine kills.
Sophomore Madelynn Luebcke was the team leader in blocks this game. Luebcke had five block assists and two solo blocks. As a team, BGSU had nine total blocks.
The Falcons were able to be more efficient on offense than the Chippewas. BGSU would hit for 22.7% on the match compared to CMU hitting 12.2%.
CMU started off with a slim lead in the first set. After getting into a rhythm, BGSU went on a 6-1 run to get the 8-5 lead. CMU called a timeout after being down 11-6.
Later in the set, the Chippewas went on a 4-0 run to cut the lead to three. BGSU called a timeout up 19-16 to end the run. CMU would commit two attacking errors out of the timeout.
Serving proved to be the difference in the set. BGSU had four service aces while CMU had two service errors
The Chippewas had trouble locating the ball. They had six attacking errors in the set.
The Falcons would capitalize on the Chippewas’ mistakes and take the set 25-18.
BGSU carried the momentum from the first set into the second set. They started on a 6-2 run.
They kept a big lead until CMU started a run of their own. They would go on a 5-1 run to get within four points of the Falcons.
Shortly after, BGSU went on a 6-1 run to lead 23-13. The offensive efficiency from the Falcons helped them make these runs. In the set, they would hit for 31.2%.
The Chippewas continued to struggle on their offensive efficiency. They ended the set with 10 attacking errors. They would finish the match with 23 attacking errors.
Luebcke made life hard for the CMU offense. In the set alone, Luebcke had three block assists and one solo block.
Meyer would get the final two kills to end the set, 25-17. BGSU would enter the third set looking for a sweep.
BGSU continued their dominance in the third set. CMU would only have the lead once early in the set. The Falcons would lead the rest of the way.
While BGSU could not get on a big run in the set, they were able to maintain a sizable lead throughout.
Kidwell and Meyer would help get the Falcons’ offense going in the third set. They would combine for 9 of the 16 team kills.
The net play would continue to give CMU fits. The team collected four total blocks.
BGSU would win 25-20 to complete the sweep of CMU.
These teams will play again tomorrow at noon. The game will be available on ESPN3.
