Bowling Green volleyball gets another record breaking win at the Stroh. They swept Eastern Michigan to break the record for the best start in conference play. They passed the 1992 team that started conference play 13-0.
This team is looking to be one best in program history.
“We thought it was unreal that we are 14-0. That is something we don’t focus on. We focus on each game one at a time,” Senior Katie Kidwell said.
BGSU looked dominant for most of the game.
“I’m very pleased with today’s performance. Overall, it was a complete game,” Head Coach Danijela Tomic said.
The Falcons had the edge on offense today, beating the Eagles on kills 44-30.
This was also reflected in the hitting percentages. BGSU hit for 30.7% while EMU hit for 7.5%.
BGSU continues to improve on offense as the season goes on.
“We have the potential to be efficient, to score and have a high kill percentage. It seems like we are more in rhythm,” Tomic said.
Sophomore Petra Indrova led the team with 15 kills. Senior Jacqueline Askin would be second with 10 kills.
As a team, they controlled the front of the net. BGSU had six total blocks. EMU only had three.
The Falcons started out slow. BGSU were committing a couple early errors. EMU kept finding the middle of the court open and getting kills.
Eventually, the Falcons got close with a 10-11 score. They then went on a 9-3 run to get the five point lead.
Senior Jacqueline Askin led the Falcons in kills with four. Behind her, senior Katie Kidwell and junior Katelyn Meyer each had three kills.
BGSU cleaned up the errors as the set went on. As a team, they hit for 30.3% as EMU hit for 7.7%.
The Eagles could not recover from the run. BGSU took the set 25-20.
BGSU raced out to an early lead in the second set. They forced an EMU timeout when they gained a 7-1 lead.
After a quiet first set, sophomore Petra Indrova came out firing. She had seven of the team’s first eight kills. She also collected a service ace at the beginning of the set.
BGSU continued to cruise through the set. They held EMU to 2.9% hitting. The Falcons also had three service aces.
The Falcons won 25-13 and looked like they were in full control of the match.
The third set started with each team trying to start a run.
BGSU was the first to start a run, going on a 4-0 run to force an EMU timeout. The Falcons were up 13-10 at that point.
After the timeout, BGSU continued their run. The Falcons extended their lead 18-12. The offense continued the run.
Indrova had another seven kills in the third to lead the team. As a team, the Falcons had 19 kills compared to the 9 kills from the Eagles.
EMU would hang around, but could not catch up. BGSU won the set 25-17 and completed the sweep.
BGSU will play EMU again tomorrow at 4 p.m. EST at the Stroh. The game will be streamed on ESPN +.
