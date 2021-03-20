BGSU volleyball defeated Akron in four sets at home on senior night. The win gives the team the record for the longest win streak in program history with 18 wins.
“Overall, this was a much better performance than yesterday,” BGSU Head Coach Danijela Tomic said.
The win also gives them the MAC regular season title outright.
It is fitting for this senior class to win the title outright on their night.
“This is a class that won three championships in four years. Their leadership this year is invaluable,” Tomic said.
Sophomore Yelianiz Torres started the game at libero for the Falcons today. Yesterday, Torres was the libero for the last three sets. She logged a career high in digs with 30 this game.
BGSU played a clean game. They had 19 attacking errors and five service errors. For the Zips, they had 32 attacking errors and 10 service errors.
Senior Katie Kidwell had a team leading 8 block assists. This now puts Kidwell second on the list in all time block assists.
Junior Katelyn Meyer led the team with 13 kills. Sophomore Petra Indrova was the only other Falcon to reach double-digit kills with 10.
The first set started off close. Akron held a small lead during the first half of the set.
The Falcons offense started off slow. They didn’t get a kill until their seventh point.
Once the offense started to come alive, the Falcons could capitalize on the Zips’ errors.
Akron had four service errors and 10 attacking errors. They had a hitting percentage of 1.8%.
Meyer led the offense with three kills. Senior Jacqueline Askin was the only other Falcon to get multiple kills in the set with two.
After the media timeout, the Falcons were down 13-15. After that point, BGSU gained the edge.
The Falcons went on a 12-2 run after the timeout. The offense clicked and they took care of the ball.
BGSU won the set 25-17 to gain the early match advantage.
It was early on in the second set before a team took control. Akron went on a 9-2 run to take a 12-6 lead.
The Zips held steady on the lead. BGSU took a timeout down 11-18. The Falcons went on a run after the timeout to get within three.
BGSU could not get the momentum they needed to win the set. They hit for 2% and gave up three service aces to the Zips.
In the first two sets, the Falcons were held to single digit kills. The Zips reached double digit kills in both of the first two sets.
Akron won the set 25-18 to tie the match score, 1-1.
BGSU started the third set on a roll. Akron burned two timeouts through the first 16 points. The Falcons had the early 12-4 lead.
The offense showed up for the whole set. The Falcons hit for 28.2% and had 16 total kills. They had 10 kills through their first 17 points.
Indrova led the team with six kills in the set.
Akron did make a valiant attempt to get back into the set. The Zips went on a 5-1 run to get within three of the Falcons.
BGSU held off Akron to win 25-19 with a chance to win the match in the fourth set.
The Falcons jumped out to an early 6-3 lead. Akron responded by taking an early timeout.
After the timeout, both teams kept the set close. Both teams matched each other point for point.
Eventually the Falcons started to impose their will onto Akron. Defensively, BGSU had six total blocks in the set. They held the Zips to 5% hitting.
Akron did not do themselves any favors by committing three service errors.
Offensively, BGSU was efficient. They hit for 27.6% with 10 kills. Meyer led the way with four kills.
The Falcons ended the set on a 9-2 run to win 25-15.
It will be a quick turn around for BGSU. They will host Toledo for their last game at the Stroh for the season. The match will start at 6 p.m. EST.
