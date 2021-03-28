Bowling Green volleyball ended the regular season with a 3-0 sweep at Buffalo on Saturday. They finish the season 20-1. Buffalo ends their season 4-18.
BGSU had the more efficient offense this match. The Falcons hit for 34% as the Bulls hit for 14.7%.
Sophomore Petra Indrova led all players with 10 kills. Senior Katie Kidwell was second on the team with eight kills.
Kidwell also led the team with five block assists.
BGSU excelled at serving in the match. They had eight service aces compared to the zero Buffalo had. Junior Julia Walz led the team with four service aces.
The first set started off in favor of the Falcons. Buffalo were handing points to BGSU. Five out of the first seven points scored by the Falcons were from Bulls’ errors.
Buffalo regained their composure and went on a 4-0 run to tie the game at eight. But like yesterday, BGSU went into the media timeout on a run. They were on a 6-1 run to gain a 15-10 lead at the break.
The errors for the Bulls would be too much to overcome. BGSU only had one more kill than Buffalo, but the Bulls had 10 total errors. The Falcons only had five total errors.
BGSU handled Buffalo 25-16 to win the first set.
The Falcons offense took over early in the second set. After Buffalo won a challenge, BGSU went on a 6-0 run. They led 10-2 when Buffalo decided to take a timeout.
Six of the first 10 points scored for the Falcons were from kills.
After the Bulls’ timeout, the Falcons went on a 15-5 run. It was the best set BGSU has played this season.
The Falcons ended the set hitting 68.2% while holding the Bulls to 0%. BGSU had 15 kills as well. The Falcons did not commit an error in the set.
Kidwell and Indrova both led the team with five kills.
BGSU held the advantage in front of the net. They out blocked Buffalo 4-0.
The Falcons clobbered the Bulls 25-7 and entered the third set on fire.
BGSU opened the set on a 9-1 run. It looked like they would cruise to another win.
Buffalo responded with a 7-1 run to get within one of BGSU. The Bulls would have tied it at 15, but BGSU challenged the point and the call was reversed.
Eventually, Buffalo went on a 3-0 run to gain a 21-20 lead.
BGSU then stormed back to take a 24-22 lead. Buffalo made a small run to tie the game at 24.
The Bulls had the better offense in the set. They had 19 kills and hit for 27.1%. The Falcons had 13 kills and hit for 21.3%.
The four service aces by BGSU helped them get the edge to win the set 26-24.
BGSU will now enter postseason play as they are the one seed for the MAC tournament. The Falcons will be the host for the tournament, which starts on Friday and they will play Miami.
