Bowling Green volleyball collected another dominant win on the season with a 3-0 match win over Miami at the Stroh Center.
The Falcons start the season 5-0 and are looking unbeatable.
“We’re just solid. I don’t think we have too many weaknesses. Our blocking was good tonight, that was something we focused on this week,” BGSU head coach Danijela Tomic said.
Junior Katelyn Meyer led the team in kills with 11 on the day with sophomore Petra Indrova behind her with nine.
The blocking for the Falcons continues to improve with seven blocks on the day compared to the four from the Redhawks.
In the first set, it was all BGSU. After going down 3-1 to the Redhawks, the Falcons rallied to take a 9-4 lead before Miami called a timeout.
The barrage didn’t stop there. Miami ended the set with a hitting percentage of 0% as BGSU ended the set hitting 25.7%. The Falcons on offense made the Redhawks uncomfortable.
After a 20-7 lead, Meyer checked back into the game. She tallied four kills to help close out the set 25-13. Senior teammate Jacqueline Askin had four kills on the set, including getting the last point of the set.
“We came out really strong. We were serving aggressively and were playing as a team,” junior Hanna Laube said.
The Redhawks looked more alive in the second set. They were able to out hit the Falcons 23.7% to 20%.
“I told the team after the first set we won pretty easily. That wasn’t Miami. We expected them to bounce back and play more like they are capable of,” Tomic said.
Both teams struggled to claim control of the set. At one point, BGSU would be up 19-15 until Miami called a timeout.
The Redhawks were able to tie it up at 21 a piece. Senior Katie Kidwell then helped the Falcons gain an edge with a kill to take the lead. She followed it up with a service ace to gain the two point lead.
Miami took advantage of a service error by Kidwell by getting a much needed kill from senior Avarie Powell.
Just like throughout the set, BGSU was able to get the lead back and got the set win, 25-23.
The Falcons would take another 2-0 set lead heading into the third set. So far, BGSU has gotten a 2-0 lead in every game this season.
Miami would go down swinging. The third set would have six tied scores.
After a 15-15 tie, BGSU would get five straight kills to take a 20-15 lead. Miami would hang around but could not get over that run.
The Falcons would cap off the set with a service ace to win 25-21. This is BGSU’s fourth straight sweep. They have not lost a set since their season opener against Northern Illinois.
BGSU will look to keep this momentum going on Friday at the Stroh against Miami. The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. and will be available to watch on ESPN+.
