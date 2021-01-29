Bowling Green volleyball completed the series sweep over Western Michigan Friday night with a victory over Western Michigan.
BGSU did not lose a set against WMU during this road series. Defeating the Broncos 6-0 over two days.
After improving on their net defense last game, the Falcons continued to produce on the front line with eight blocks on the game.
Sophomore Petra Indrova bounced back offensively from last game. Indrova led the team with 13 kills in the game. She was also second on the team in digs with nine.
Junior Katelyn Meyer finished second in kills the game with 12.
The Falcons benefited from the Broncos mistakes. WMU had 24 attacking errors on the day while BGSU only had 13.
Both teams couldn’t find a rhythm in their offense in the first set. BGSU had a hitting percentage of 17.2% in the set. WMU had a percentage of 7.7%.
Senior Kate Kidwell had an outstanding first set. She filled the stat sheet with three kills on the set to go with a solo block and a block assist. Her play in all aspects of the game helped BGSU edge out WMU in the set, 25-23.
The offense woke up in the second set for the Falcons. They would open the set with a 8-2 run before the Broncos called a timeout.
They hit for 32.4% with 15 kills in the set. They also had three service aces.
WMU still struggled to get into a groove in the second set. They had a hitting percentage of 8.8% and only had eight kills.
The Falcons took the second set 25-16. For the second night in a row, BGSU took the two set lead heading into the third set.
In the third set, WMU would not quit. BGSU would have multiple four point leads during the set. The Broncos hung in and kept putting pressure on the Falcons.
At one point, the Falcons were up 24-22 with a chance to end the set. The Broncos would come back to tie the game up at 24.
In the end, BGSU secured the set win with a 26-24 victory.
Next up for the Falcons will be back-to-back home games at the Stroh Center against Miami (OH), who are picked to win the MAC East division. The first game will be on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. EST.
