Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. Localized greater amounts possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&